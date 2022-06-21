Imagine going about your day doing the usual daily routine chores when suddenly SRK, surrounded by a bunch of bodyguards, pops out of nowhere on the street in front of you, and you're left dumbfounded.

As surreal as it sounds, stuff like this happens every now and then. Twitter is reminiscing such surprising celebrity encounters and how good, bad, strange they went.

Was it an 'aww', 'yikes' or anything else? — Jayaprakash (@ActuallyyJP) June 18, 2022

Well, people have a lot of interesting stories to share.

Around 2001-02 met Sridevi in the lift of Hyatt Regency Delhi, didn't realise it was she untill I was off the elevator. She looked astonishing couldn't help staring, but looked so different than she does on screen. She must have been annoyed as I didn't ask for her autograph. — MM (@mridulmahanta) June 19, 2022

my flight from DEL was delayed due to VIP. i was in biz class n complained to my frnd on call 'dilli main sabko lagta he they are vip when they're not' and P Chidambaram n his team that entered heard me say that. or so I believe bcz they all kept staring at me the whole time 1/n — notacoolgirl (@notacoolgurl) June 20, 2022

then i was shoved to the side my security and staff because i was blocking the way for CJI. so i had to wait and PC's team came in behind and they were like she is with us, and i got clearance to exit. akward smiles all around. 3/3 — notacoolgirl (@notacoolgurl) June 20, 2022

He smiled and said, ‘Please lijiye. Jitna marzi, lijiye.’ I have confessed many times before but it was the first time, I was rewarded with a lip-smacking lunch right after. (2/2) — Issac John (@Iszzak) June 20, 2022

In the Airport bus to board Chennai-BLR flight, one guy boarded and stood next to me. It was Rajinikanth. Oops couldn't even open my mouth then. No camera or phone then in 2001 or 2002. Few mins co traveller. — vasanth bupathy, CFP (@b_vasanth) June 21, 2022

I hung around next to Girish Karnad awkwardly at JLF 2011 hoping senpai would notice me. Then @RukminiPande gathered the courage to ask him for an autograph. — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) June 18, 2022

Did some legal work for late Kiran Nagarkar many years ago. We talked on the phone several times. He knew I was a fan, and sent a personal signed copy of Ravan and Eddie, which I treasure. Heartbroken I couldn't actually meet him before he passed away. 1/2 — Shomona Khanna (@alterlaw) June 20, 2022

Was at the same table with @ActorMadhavan at Hyd. watching him charm a young fan was was starstruck years ago. He gave him a chit- ' keep this carefully. It's my number, no one else has it.' He was so patient and natural, all of us were floored esp. the kid. — su (@suruchisuri) June 18, 2022

I've met many celebs in my life. But Oliver Stone in a buffet line at the Sun n Sand was something else. Discussed movies with him for 11 full mins until Vidhu Vinod Chopra walked up and reminded him that he was to have lunch with him and Vishal Bharadwaj at the table. — ? 0 ? ? (@Subhash_ati9) June 21, 2022

My friend walked up to Soha Ali Khan at IHC Delhi and said Hi. Soha looked up from her table a moment later and said "Oh I thought you were here to take our order". Soha assumed that because my friend was a Naga!!!!!!!!! — JRR Toolkeit (@ctampi) June 19, 2022

Shared a table in an Udipi joint in Kala Ghoda with M F Hussain in '84. Noticed his beautifully structured oversize hands and feet, size 12+. No wonder he chose to go barefoot. — Rajiv Naik (@RajivNaik) June 19, 2022

Saurav Ganguly, a full 15 minute discussion on the significance of Pujas, while he was on his way to a CR Park New Delhi event for the festival — Achal Rangaswamy the Coach (@rangaisms4U) June 21, 2022

Saw John Abraham jogging on Carter road with at least 15 women jogging behind him to take selfies 🤣. Couple of bodyguards in between too.

Not the most memorable but was finding the scene too funny. https://t.co/mzd07i68Dt — Turnip cakes. (@fakepanjabi) June 21, 2022

Bumped into Milka Singh at RGIA( if my memory serves me right, it was in 2016). He was in a hurry and when I asked him for a selfie he said ‘beta sorry, I am in a hurry’. I was like, Aww he is so sweet. — Vivek Sharma (@vivek_sharmaaa) June 18, 2022

Sat next to Jaggu Dada and Danny at a screening. Was too nervous but kept staring at them. Danny noticed this and waved at me during the interval lol. https://t.co/Cxj12T9oEF — Saket (@mightyjhayoung) June 21, 2022

Met Rohit Sharma when he was with Deccan Chargers, took a pic and wished him all the best, for some strange reason he gave me his trademark 'Aye Lavde' look. https://t.co/5zCGGzzpj2 — Varun (@wizardrincewind) June 20, 2022

