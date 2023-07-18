I have always been a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. As a kid, I would devour every SRK movie that aired on television. So much so that after a point of time, I thought his name was actually Rahul. It was only years later that I came to know his name was Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, we came across a Reddit thread on the Bollywood Blinds N Gossip subreddit where people shared similar myths and misconceptions they had about Hindi films and actors in their childhood. And the answers that people shared are totally hilarious. Frankly speaking, even we believed most of them. Read the funniest answers below.

1. “That actors can change clothes in a few seconds.” – dpm2022

2. “That Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are married.” – sheilakijawani_gone

3. “All the songs are sung by the leads itself.” – thefuzzyflask

4. “I thought Salman Khan’s real name was Prem.” – No-Profession5070

5. “I thought actors used to act in real-time when TV shows were aired. I was watching Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta and he was giving an interview on another channel from somewhere abroad. My mind was blown as to WTF was happening. I thought he was in two places at once, until well, my mother explained it to me.” – Due_Resolution2761

6. “Watching black and white movies and thinking my mom’s childhood was in black n’ white. – Adikaprasanga

7. “Raveena Tandon and Twinkle Khanna are the same person.” – Traditional-Egg-2656

8. “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are married IRL.” – Electronic_Style_980

9. “I thought actors died for real and I would get confused when I saw them in another movie.” – Amar_Akbar_Anthony20

10. “I thought all scenes are shot in chronological order.” – ThatPahadiguy

11. “Way before I could comprehend the concept of time, I used to think there are two Amitabh Bachchans. The younger one (older movies) and the older one(new movies).” – akaistired

12. “A ghost would appear every time someone played the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa song.” – No-Wrongdoer3065

13. “My dumb ass couldn’t differentiate Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. It took me like 20 seconds of staring at the TV screen to get any clue who is whom.” – Bleak_star_dust

14. “I thought all the people we saw on the TV were in the TV and I wanted to go into the TV so bad.” – NoRecognition2908

15. “Amitabh Bachchan and SRK are father-son in real life.” – violet_flask

16. “Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty were siblings.” – FactorStraight96

What other myth or misconception related to Bollywood movies would you add to this list?

