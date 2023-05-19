We’ve heard about people having strong opinions and feelings about pilot episodes, but what about how shows end? Well, in this Reddit thread, people have discussed English shows they think had the worst finale. Care to take a look?

1. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. IIRC, I literally said ‘That’s fucking bullshit’ during the last episode.”

– MisterShmitty

Credit: Giphy

2. “Star Trek: Enterprise. ‘Hey let’s make the last episode a holodeck episode about two characters that aren’t even in the show! Then for the coup de grace we can needlessly kill someone off randomly.’”

– soniclore

Credit: Giphy

3. “Pretty Little Liars, I am still so mad at how bad the ending of that show was.”

ADVERTISEMENT

– endedupqueer

Credit: Giphy

4. “Killing Eve.“

– Destination_Centauri

Credit: Giphy

5. “I mean, Game of Thrones definitely shat the bed. The writers admitted to half-assing it and it really blows to see so many people’s work go up in flames because two egomaniacs decided the hottest show in the world was suddenly beneath them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gotta mention How I Met Your Mother as well. We were shown over and over again that Ted and Robin wouldn’t work, yet here we are. I really loved the idea of Barney & Robin being a happy, child-free couple too, that concept is so rare. They had a setup for something really satisfying and decided not to stay with it.”

– SoulExecution

Credit: Giphy

6. “The finale of Seinfeld was poorly done too, but because it was a sitcom, the bad finale didn’t change the way that you watch the earlier episodes. Because GoT is serialized, it’s hard to watch the early seasons that set up great characters and complex personalities knowing that they’re going to be reduced to parodies of themselves in the end.”

– Stillwater215

Credit: Giphy

ADVERTISEMENT

7. “Scrubs. Ended on a great high note with a goodbye to the main cast and crew, only to be brought back for a ‘final season’ as a crappy spinoff disguised as Scrubs.”

– The_Wkwied

Credit: Giphy

8. “Dexter…twice.”

– Mediocre_Ad1344

Credit: Giphy

ADVERTISEMENT

9. “True Blood.“

– OnionTuck

Credit: Giphy

10. “Penny Dreadful.”

– DistributistRex

Credit: Giphy

ADVERTISEMENT

11. “Good Girls, it was offensively bad.

– Organic-Hippo-3273

Credit: Giphy

12. “Supernatural. Spoken with my whole chest, they managed to turn a rocky pilot into several successful seasons, only to pivot right into the ground. At least the car went to heaven.”

– rat__scallion

Credit: Giphy

ADVERTISEMENT

Which of these do you agree with?