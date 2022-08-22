Content is everywhere, and since we have a lot of it, filmmakers get creative in the most bizarre ways. Because, you gotta keep it fresh, even if it doesn't make sense. Shamshera has the newest addition to the list of the weirdest scenes in Bollywood history. It's supposed to make you go 'WTF', so do not find logic.

There's a fight sequence in the final scenes of the film, and while our hero is busy fighting, the 'heroine' is standing with a baby, screaming for (or at) him. That's also pretty much what Vaani Kapoor's character got to do on-screen. But this isn't what it's about. It's about the baby in her arms, who was so unimportant to the director that they didn't even buy a doll to represent him.

A Twitter user shared the scene, and we cannot not notice 'what' portrays Shamshera and Sona's child. It's literally a cloth folded, like a baby is wrapped in it. Because who cares about the head, arms, legs and basically an entire character, when we've got Ranbir Kapoor fighting Sanjay Dutt, right?

I do like Vaani's conviction of treating a cloth that's just flailing around, like a child, now that's acting. But, this makes two people who were objectified in the film - Vaani and the baby (as cloth).

Twitter has a lot to say, and we understand the urge.

We used to get atleast a baby sized toy and wrap it up for out stage play in college, and these guys didn't think it was required! M amazed! — Tulip Suman l ଟ୍ୟୁଲିପ୍ ସୁମନ (@tstulip) August 21, 2022

The baby is fighting his own battle — Shubham (@atishub) August 21, 2022

Seriously.. atleast show a real baby.. a real one can never be held like that. In one scene the eyes of the so called baby were visible.. its a doll 🤭 #ShamsheraOnPrime #Shamshera — 😈 (@girlwhospitfire) August 21, 2022

I watched it last night and i noticed this in whole climax that it's so visible that they r shooting without baby, at least they could edit and add baby face there👎 — Nikhil Gera (@BeingNikGera) August 21, 2022

I was looking for a baby

Then i saw her hands which is supposed to hold baby

Bc Christopher Nolan level movie hai — Eyjafjallajökull (@hellimback5) August 22, 2022

Uff that's a massive goofup for a 150 cr movie. https://t.co/j8QkpuwoIX — Imthiaz Muhassin (@ImthiazMuhassin) August 22, 2022

I would like to believe that my man Adi Chopra is investing all of YRF’s money on Pathaan and only on Pathaan. 😌 https://t.co/WoAHa40iKP — Shaki (@fsharkz) August 21, 2022

When you spend the entire budget in casting Ranbir Kapoor (in a double role), so you can't buy a baby sized toy.