You'd imagine that after constantly fighting for equal pay and substantial roles, actresses would get their due by now. But, it's always one step forward and two steps back with Bollywood. And, Shamshera is the new flag-bearer of objectification when it comes to women. If you've watched the film, you know that Vaani Kapoor's character had no considerable character arc - it's only the clothes that change. Oh, and like that wasn't enough, her name is Sona, in a film based on a quest for gold.

The only important task that the writers and the director could assign her was, to dance. She literally distracts people with her dance numbers so that Ranbir Kapoor can come in and do his 'hero' shiz on-screen. It's like Shamshera has a plot and then there's Vaani's character with a parallel story - where all she gets to do is, cheer for Ranbir (for ego boost) or scream when he's hurt. Basically, crows in the film were given more to do.

Twitter clearly has a lot to say about it, rightly so.

Can anybody please explain why was there a need to unnecessarily sexualise Vaani Kapoor’s role in Shamshera? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Sakshi Sharma🇮🇳 (@sakshi___sharma) July 24, 2022

Shamshera dekhne Jana to saridon sath le jana.

There is everything in movie except story and side characters and depth in them

Along with an item girl portrayal of Vaani Kapoor#ShamsheraReview — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) July 23, 2022

The film could have been crispier easily. 1st half was totally kickass, 2nd half couldn't match that level. Emotions could have been handled better imo.



Vaani Kapoor was decent, but her role wasn't much substantial. Saurabh Shukla & Ronit Roy did well.#Shamshera — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) July 22, 2022

Minuses : The agonisingly endless shouting match between every character other than Ranbir.

Vaani Kapoor’s comes across as a dull doll. Sanjay Dutt is an annoying villain in the totally wrong sense.

My tiny 150 seat theatre was half empty which was so disappointing. #shamshera — Sumith Jhawar (@sumithjhawar) July 22, 2022

no but vaani kapoor didn't do anything in shamshera but dance and scream ? — Disha Dinesh (@dishadineshh) July 22, 2022

By trailer and songs, I felt #shamshera looked like thugs of Hindustan because of Vaani kapoor acting like katrina kaif. Why does YRF potray women of that era as zero size figures exposing their bodies 🤷🏻‍♀️story acchi ho ya buri atleast do research on lifestyle of that era. — Indiangossipper (@Indianyorkerr) July 22, 2022

#Shamshera is a decent movie

- Ranbir Kapoor is an outstanding actor

- bgm & title song are good

- unnecessary role of Vaani Kapoor

Overall i enjoyed it... became a fan of RK!! — JSK (@imjsk27) July 22, 2022

will never forgive yrf for what they've done to vaani kapoor's career like my girl is number one heroine material and they keep setting her back — asstraverse (@Salandthebadpun) July 22, 2022

Also role of crows is more than vaani kapoor literally🫣 — Dr SHAAZ [email protected] (@drshaaz21) July 24, 2022

Vaani Kapoor in #Shamshera after every 10 minute : pic.twitter.com/XBNBnWDYWj — Kumar aRTyom 🗨️ (@Ash19Kumar) July 22, 2022

The biggest problem of the movie was it's pathetic 3rd act and Vaani Kapoor's dance numbers

Otherwise the movie was going at a good pace in first half...

But the director ruined it — Priya 🌸❄ (@priya_jajoo) July 25, 2022

Why would the failure of Shamshera (which I still believe is a good film, despite the box office col)... why would this fall on Vaani Kapoor? She is nonexistent in the film, which was the number one reason I was pissed about! Bollywood keeps sidelining all the main actresses!! 🤬 — TaraSK (@TaraSK1) July 24, 2022

Undeniably ranbir has done a good work in #Shamshera but the sad part is#VaaniKapoor is just a dancer !

Female leads have been reduced to skin show! — Divya (@diya_10) July 24, 2022

Of course, while portraying a woman as a shiny object, there had to be costumes that 'did justice'. Which is why it seemed like Vaani Kapoor's character was in a different timeline where she had access to Manish Malhotra's lehengas. And when the plot had to show her as a part of the tribal community, they dressed her in chiffon shirts. Because, who cares about facts?

Looks like no one told Vaani Kapoor that it was a historic movie.#Shamshera — Anonymous (@AnonyMuseLy) July 22, 2022

Curiously want to know who was giving Vaani Kapoor designer dresses during 19th Century



Manish Malhotra's ancestors?#Shamshera — Priya 🌸❄ (@priya_jajoo) July 24, 2022

#RanbirVaaniLoveSong i think there are some elements of time travel too in #shamshera … either the script is about @Vaaniofficial travelling back in time or NCB should raid her costume designer’s home — Rishabh dadhich (@Rishabh24467232) July 7, 2022

Vaani Kapoor ka costume dekh ke kisi angle se 18 th century ki nahi lagti!! — Sddd (@Sddd01451790) July 24, 2022

Just another Hindi film, casting a female lead for dance numbers and cheerleading the hero.