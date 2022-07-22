After a long hiatus from the cinema halls, Ranbir Kapoor fanatics had been pumped up right from the time Shamshera's trailer was out and open to public scrutiny.
The movie navigates Shamshera, (Ranbir Kapoor) who, along with his gang has been grappling to break away from the shackles of the British and their appointed Indian daroga Shudh Singh (Sanjay Dutt). Vaani Kapoor's character essays the role of Shamshera's love interest.
It is said that when the audience is eagerly anticipating something, even a minor flaw might be a major letdown. Turns out, that something similar has happened with the audience who have grabbed the first day, first show tickets. We have brought to you a compilation of their mixed reactions, so you make an informed choice.
My review of #Shamshera. Don't remember the last movie where I yawned so much and felt bad about it, because I really wanted to like the film. Alas!— Sreeju Sudhakaran (@sree_thru_me) July 22, 2022
PS: Why is YRF so obsessed with #ThugsOfHindostan that they ended up making another one in four years?https://t.co/aIouILekkA
#OneWordReview...#Shamshera: UNBEARABLE.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2022
Rating: ⭐️½
Brings back memories of #ThugsOfHindostan… Even #RanbirKapoor’s star-power cannot save this ship from sinking… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT. #ShamsheraReview pic.twitter.com/lWStFFzcSX
Overall - #Shamshera is a one man show, watch only if you are a DIE HARD RANBIR KAPOOR FAN, Film offers few moments for single screen audience but nothing much for Multiplex audience…. Fails to live up the budget & Hype….— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 22, 2022
4/4 #ShamsheraReview
While #RanbirKapoor gave his best, but he is terribly miscast in this role. #SanjayDutt who is casted right, Hams.— Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) July 22, 2022
The plot never grows on you, as there are too many hindrances not important to the plot. All in all you will have a hard time watching this even on #OTT.
#Shamshera has Exceptional Background Music and Decent Effort by #RanbirKapoor.— Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) July 22, 2022
Rest everything falls flat. #SanjayDutt Hams, @yrf wanted to recreate Baahubali and KGF with a done to death storyline and Practically dead screenplay.#ShamsheraReview: ⭐️⭐️
Less than average movie. pic.twitter.com/RsF3BUPkOT
#ShamsheraReview poor story— Aadil Dar (@its_aAdILdar11) July 22, 2022
Slow screenplay
Too much lengthy
Poor direction
1⭐/5⭐ #Shamshera彡 @yrf pic.twitter.com/QvwOxo6w6P
#Shamshera might not be the best movie but it’s not as worst as ppl are saying..spent 21$ to watch it and it’s worth it. Top notch acting by all the actors. #RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt Whatta amazing performance. Overall a good theatre watch❤️❤️— Asmitaaaaa (@AsmuAsmi) July 22, 2022
watched shamshera today— Thasnaaaad (@ThasnadAli) July 22, 2022
the story was good,visuals are really great but something is missing i don't know i feel very lag #ShamsheraReview #Shamshera彡 #RanbirKapoor #VaaniKapoor pic.twitter.com/mHXcCCiFcl
#Shamshera UNBEARABLE‼️ DISAPPOINTED ‼️— DN Choudhry (@choudhry_29) July 22, 2022
TIME WASTE ‼️
MONEY WASTE ‼️#ShamsheraReview 💯#BoycottShamshera#BoycottBollywood #RanbirKapoor #Nifty pic.twitter.com/0PQVDeRKEl
#Shamshera : INTERVAL— CINEMA KI DUNIYA (@cinekiduniya) July 22, 2022
ENGAGING!! 💥 First half has set the stage for a highly power packed second half. #Ranbirkapoor pic.twitter.com/NZCSB6sFDO
SHAMSHERA Review:— DK BOSE. (@DevKumarBose) July 22, 2022
There's everything in this movie from Romance Comedy Action to Emotion. Each and every scene is brilliantly shot!!! Great direction and perfect excecution and a very satisfying ending. Ranbir's best till date!
My rating : ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 - MUST WATCH#Shamshera
#Shamshera.one word block buster.. No boring or dull moments. Kudos to all the cast. Everyone is perfect.— Aloopie (@aliaajisoo) July 22, 2022
1st half completed ..what a great comeback #Ranbirkapoor#Shamshera will not let you to bore in any part....And mass entry of #RanbirKapoor 🔥🔥🔥🔥.— Amarendra Kumar (@amarendra6560) July 22, 2022
#ShamsheraReview
#Shamshera Interval: Till Epic 👏👏👏— HONEST CriTic - ATH Investor (@realNipeshPatel) July 22, 2022
Cinematic Experience🔥🔥🔥
👉Totally Engaging👌👌👌@yrf @karanmalhotra21 @duttsanjay #RanbirKapoor @Vaaniofficial @rohan_m01 pic.twitter.com/WNYeQlSe8q
#Shamshera Review— Kumar Swayam (@RahatJugunu) July 22, 2022
POSITIVES:
1. Casting
2. Shamshera Character
3. Cinematography & Visuals
4. BGM
5. Dialogues
NEGATIVES:
1. Some Lagging Scenes
2. Unnecessary Yellow Grading At Parts
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐💫/5#ShamsheraReview #RanbirKapoor #VaaniKapoor #YRF pic.twitter.com/NV1V5sl2co
