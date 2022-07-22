After a long hiatus from the cinema halls, Ranbir Kapoor fanatics had been pumped up right from the time Shamshera's trailer was out and open to public scrutiny.

The movie navigates Shamshera, (Ranbir Kapoor) who, along with his gang has been grappling to break away from the shackles of the British and their appointed Indian daroga Shudh Singh (Sanjay Dutt). Vaani Kapoor's character essays the role of Shamshera's love interest.

It is said that when the audience is eagerly anticipating something, even a minor flaw might be a major letdown. Turns out, that something similar has happened with the audience who have grabbed the first day, first show tickets. We have brought to you a compilation of their mixed reactions, so you make an informed choice.

My review of #Shamshera. Don't remember the last movie where I yawned so much and felt bad about it, because I really wanted to like the film. Alas!



PS: Why is YRF so obsessed with #ThugsOfHindostan that they ended up making another one in four years?https://t.co/aIouILekkA — Sreeju Sudhakaran (@sree_thru_me) July 22, 2022

Overall - #Shamshera is a one man show, watch only if you are a DIE HARD RANBIR KAPOOR FAN, Film offers few moments for single screen audience but nothing much for Multiplex audience…. Fails to live up the budget & Hype….

4/4 #ShamsheraReview — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 22, 2022

While #RanbirKapoor gave his best, but he is terribly miscast in this role. #SanjayDutt who is casted right, Hams.



The plot never grows on you, as there are too many hindrances not important to the plot. All in all you will have a hard time watching this even on #OTT. — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) July 22, 2022

#Shamshera has Exceptional Background Music and Decent Effort by #RanbirKapoor.



Rest everything falls flat. #SanjayDutt Hams, @yrf wanted to recreate Baahubali and KGF with a done to death storyline and Practically dead screenplay.#ShamsheraReview: ⭐️⭐️

Less than average movie. pic.twitter.com/RsF3BUPkOT — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) July 22, 2022

#Shamshera might not be the best movie but it’s not as worst as ppl are saying..spent 21$ to watch it and it’s worth it. Top notch acting by all the actors. #RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt Whatta amazing performance. Overall a good theatre watch❤️❤️ — Asmitaaaaa (@AsmuAsmi) July 22, 2022

watched shamshera today

the story was good,visuals are really great but something is missing i don't know i feel very lag #ShamsheraReview #Shamshera彡 #RanbirKapoor #VaaniKapoor pic.twitter.com/mHXcCCiFcl — Thasnaaaad (@ThasnadAli) July 22, 2022

#Shamshera : INTERVAL

ENGAGING!! 💥 First half has set the stage for a highly power packed second half. #Ranbirkapoor pic.twitter.com/NZCSB6sFDO — CINEMA KI DUNIYA (@cinekiduniya) July 22, 2022

SHAMSHERA Review:



There's everything in this movie from Romance Comedy Action to Emotion. Each and every scene is brilliantly shot!!! Great direction and perfect excecution and a very satisfying ending. Ranbir's best till date!



My rating : ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 - MUST WATCH#Shamshera — DK BOSE. (@DevKumarBose) July 22, 2022

#Shamshera.one word block buster.. No boring or dull moments. Kudos to all the cast. Everyone is perfect. — Aloopie (@aliaajisoo) July 22, 2022

1st half completed ..what a great comeback #Ranbirkapoor#Shamshera will not let you to bore in any part....And mass entry of #RanbirKapoor 🔥🔥🔥🔥.

#ShamsheraReview — Amarendra Kumar (@amarendra6560) July 22, 2022

So, are you booking those tickets?