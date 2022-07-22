After a long hiatus from the cinema halls, Ranbir Kapoor fanatics had been pumped up right from the time Shamshera's trailer was out and open to public scrutiny. 

The movie navigates Shamshera, (Ranbir Kapoor) who, along with his gang has been grappling to break away from the shackles of the British and their appointed Indian daroga Shudh Singh (Sanjay Dutt). Vaani Kapoor's character essays the role of Shamshera's love interest. 

Shamshera
It is said that when the audience is eagerly anticipating something, even a minor flaw might be a major letdown. Turns out, that something similar has happened with the audience who have grabbed the first day, first show tickets. We have brought to you a compilation of their mixed reactions, so you make an informed choice. 

So, are you booking those tickets?