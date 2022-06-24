Shamshera has been one of the films that have intrigued the audience right from its teaser. And today, YRF has finally dropped its trailer.

While the teaser implied that the film would be intense, the trailer has guaranteed entertainment while depicting how Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor) and his gang have been grappling to seek independence from the British and their appointed Indian daroga Shudh Singh (Sanjay Dutt).

Sanjay Dutt is ruthless and illustrates the brutality of the Indian police in the days of the British Raj. She is also seen proving some comic relief in the film.

We also get a glimpse of Vaani Kapoor who looks stunning and plays Shamshera's love interest in the film.

The film will hit the theatres on 22 July, 2022. You can watch the trailer here.

All screenshots are from the trailer unless specified otherwise.