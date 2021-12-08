From the global pandemic to the world’s changing climate, the entire world has been through some tough things this year. However, there have been a number of people who gave us a lot of hope and positivity during these dark times. Here are some people who we want to thank for existing and emerging as a ray of sunshine!

1. Priyanka Chopra

When the entire world has been throwing crass comments on the actor because of the age difference she shares with her husband, she absolutely owned it and made it the punchline of her roast during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. The actor singlehandedly humorously chargrilled her husband on the show and that's exactly what true queens do.

2. Neeraj Chopra

From bagging a gold medal in the Olympics and starring in Cred’s advertisement to becoming Vogue India's first male athlete to be featured on its covers, the athlete has been making the entire nation proud with his brilliant achievements.

3. Harteerath Singh

Hemkunt Foundation, a non-government organization, has been working day and night to provide aid to those in need. Harteerath Singh, whose family runs the NGO, has been holding oxygen cylinder drives and providing basic amenities to marginalized sections of society.

4. Harrdy Sandhu

The singer and actor took social media by storm after he composed the famous Bijlee Bijlee track. We have been listening to this song ever since it was released and we just can’t stop. And, we just can’t explain the random ‘Cinderellaa’ moments!

5. Anupam Tripathi

Famously known as player number 199, the Indian-origin actor is one of the few South Asian actors to be working in the Korean entertainment industry. Needless to say, the actor has been receiving a lot of praise for his phenomenal performance as Abdul Ali in the show Squid Game.

6. Manoj Mehta

Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have seen numerous Pakistani Uber driver chats all across your social media. Manoj Mehta, who goes by the username notmanoj, has been shitposting as he tries to bring India-Pakistan together with the power of memes. From posting hilarious memes and chats to emotional posts, his social media account is worth following.

7. Vicky Kaushal

The actor made us actually understand the pain of our country’s freedom struggle with his excellent performance. From his acting to his wedding, he has stolen headlines several times this year.

8. Pavan Malhotra

There’s no doubt that this actor is one of the most underrated gems of the industry. We saw him in a number of superhit movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Jab We Met. However, it were the shows Grahan and Tabbar that got him the recognition he truly deserves.

9. Anjali Kanwar

In a country where we still perform oppressive customs like kanyadaan, this progressive Rajasthani bride proved to be an example for the rest of the country. Before her wedding, she asked her father to spend her dowry money (₹75 lakh) to build a girls’ hostel. Her father selflessly wrote a blank check to his daughter and asked her to fill in the amount.

10. Lieutenant Jyoti Nainwal & Lieutenant Nitika Kaul

Jyoti Nainwal, the wife of Naik Deepak Nainwal who sacrificed his life fighting off terrorists in Kashmir, joined the Indian Army three years after her husband was martyred. With her hard work and dedication, she became a Lieutenant in the Indian Army. Nitika Kaul, the wife of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who was martyred while fighting the terrorists during the Pulwama attack in 2019, joined the Indian Army as a Lieutenant as well.

11. Sidharth Malhotra

Apart from its soul-soothing tracks and well-written plotline, it was the brilliant acting by the actor that made everyone in the audience cry. With his powerful dialogues and recreation of certain scenes, the actor proved his versatility with this movie.

12. Fahadh Faasil

With his excellent performances in three diverse movies, the actor won over all the digital platforms. From portraying the character of a mysterious serial killer to flawlessly representing a revolutionary leader, the actor has blown us away with his performances.

13. Dr Swati Mohan

The aerospace engineer, who led the landing of the rover on the planet, is the Mars 2020 Guidance, Navigation and Controls Operations Lead in NASA. She led the attitude control and landing system for perseverance. She was also the lead systems engineer throughout the development and took care of the team and schedules the mission control. Needless to say, she inspired a new generation of scientists from all over the world.

"The spacecraft @NASAPersevere is currently transmitting heartbeat tones — these tones indicate that Perseverance is operating normally."



Swati Mohan, @NASAJPL engineer on the rover's landing team, provides a status update on the #CountdownToMars: pic.twitter.com/D1Tx9BEYld — NASA (@NASA) February 18, 2021

14. Rahul Dravid

From the fascinating Cred advertisement featuring the former cricketer to his inspiring journey to becoming the coach of the country’s national team, there’s no doubt that he's the perfect man for the job. Time and again, he has proven the fact that he’s the best sportsman out there.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

15. Ranjan Raj

After Kota Factory became an instant hit, it was the extremely sincere student Balmukund Meena who won our hearts with his character. From helping his friends to navigate life and urging them to move ahead, he was a true friend. He brings a beguiling sincerity to all his roles that absolutely impress the audience.

16. Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Paul

The adorable couple, who tied the knot last month, gave us some major wedding goals. From writing oh-so-cute captions under their wedding pictures to having a pyjama party before their wedding, they scream love!

17. Harekala Hajabba

This orange vendor received a Padma Shri for building a primary school in his village with his meagre earnings of ₹150 per day. The 68-year-old put his entire life savings in the school so that other children wouldn't be deprived of education as he did.

18. Sunny Leone

There’s no doubt that she has always been honest and unabashed with everything she does. Be it her interviews or acting, she knows how to do her job perfectly. She, however, stole our hearts with her brilliant standup comedy in One Mic Stand S2. With her witty dialogues and spot-on expressions, she totally made us her fans.

19. Bobby Deol

Last but definitely not least, it is our most favourite actor. From gazillion memes to featuring in several binge-worthy shows, the actor has been one of our major sources of entertainment for ages!

We couldn’t be more thankful for these people!