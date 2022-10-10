The Phone Bhoot trailer, which stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is now out. In the bizarre horror-comedy, Siddhant and Ishaan, two self-proclaimed ghostbusters, are introduced along with Katrina, a ghost with a business plan.

The film’s premise alone suggests a hilarious journey, and the 2-minute 49-second trailer clearly teases some of the shenanigans this trio will carry out.

The desi equivalent of Ghostbusters, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, are the characters that Katrina Kaif barges into in the first scene of the trailer. And she is here with a scheme to eliminate a menacing Jackie Shroff, also known as “Aatma Ram”.

The trio sets out to capture spirits in an effort to help them achieve moksh (freedom), but Shroff, the apparent antagonist, attempts to teach them a lesson and thwart their efforts.

Every Bollywood-inspired ingredient of horror comedy—from film references to item songs—seems to be present in this slapstick entertainment.

Several previous Bollywood movies, like Koi Mil Gaya and Siddhant’s 2019 film Gully Boy, are mentioned in the trailer. In fact, Katrina herself, in an ironic way, makes a jab at the terrible Hindi of a ghost. Phone Bhoot looks like it will be a fun ride with some not-so-scary bhoots along the way.

The movie Phone Bhoot, which is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and has a script by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, is backed by Excel Entertainment, which is run by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to be released on November 4, 2022.