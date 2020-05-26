The lockdown has all of us making the best of the resources available. This includes a travel and automotive photographer who is taking pictures of his action figures now and the results are unbelievable.

Arjun Menon who goes by the username artleavesamark is using quarantine to photograph his old action figures and creating a realistic set-up for them using household products!

Bored at home during quarantine, I started photographing my old action figures using household objects. The objective is to create worlds that these characters fit into seamlessly. I feel constraints and hard times bring out the best of us. For me, this is a very meditative process. Some people like to write or draw, I like to photograph my old action figures.

- Arjun Menon

A single picture takes him around a week to create and the results are proof of all the hardwork that's gone in.

From conceptualisation to execution I could take upto a week to create one image. It's a challenging process, especially during lockdown time when you're bound to the resources at home.

- Arjun Menon

From graters to batteries, Arjun uses whatever he can find at home to create an eerily precise scenery for his action figures. These pictures look like they're straight out of a comic book.

Simple things like cheese graters, oven, vegetable choppers, homemade jello to my old drone batteries, when shot from a particular angle and lit in a precise way can bring so much ambiance to a macro photo scene. They become interesting props for the action figures to interact with.

- Arjun Menon

Creativity truly knows no bounds!