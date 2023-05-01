How sad are we about the BTS hiatus? Yes. Since the hiatus, the BTS members have gone on a journey of their own. Back in March, the first pic of Jin in military uniform made rounds on the internet, and a week back J-hope took to Instagram to share that he is starting his new journey.

J-hope enlisted in the military in April and is training as an active soldier since then. And now, pictures of him as an active soldier are going viral on the internet. In one picture he can be seen holding a gun, in another, he is making finger hearts.

Whattaynews

Nuevas fotos de #Hobi en el servicio 🥹🥹🥹

(Estas fotos tuvieron autorización para publicarse). Sigan haciendo stream army, es la mejor manera de apoyar a #JHOPE #Jhope_military #jhopemilitary #jhopemilitaryservice pic.twitter.com/034kXz4wkd — Milagros (@Mili_528_) April 25, 2023

Here’s how the ARMY is reacting to seeing their sunshine in military uniform

Our handsome sunshine doing so well at the military!

We are so proud of you Jhope💜🔥 — PJ21 (@MoochiBT21) April 29, 2023

😭😭😭😭😭😭i miss sunshine so bad — Alvineᵗᵏ💜 (@parra_parrajimi) April 29, 2023

never thought that I'll see him holding 🔫 ur so brave hoba, stay safe always 🩷 https://t.co/42v9oboj5G — ⁷ (@midnighttaehy) April 29, 2023

He looks amazing. Proud of him https://t.co/ynOKWlyQWH — ૮ ˶ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ˶ ა 🦋🍒 (@kinkmajesty) April 29, 2023

Even that looks sexy on him 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/aTG4WozGtY — 💋🫂- Godlikeking soldier 1 of Love & Care🫂💋 (@GodlikeKingH0bi) April 29, 2023

Excuse me, Jung Hoseok you look so cool with that uniform 😭💜 https://t.co/piblrZ7cPW — I loBIU JIMIN (@28_niah) April 29, 2023

Yep, we miss Hobi too!