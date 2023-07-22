Now that we see our favourite actors and actresses, it’s hard to imagine that they too had simpler days. Times when they were figuring life, and having fun (like no one’s watching). Of course, college is that time. So here’s a compilation of some old photos of Bollywood actors and actresses from their college days.

Take a look:

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
IndiaTV News

2. Kumud Mishra

Kumud Mishra
WikiBio

2. Naseerudin Shah & Om Puri

Naseerudin Shah & Om Puri
Twitter

4. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
Twitter

5. Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta
ANI

6. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana
Times Of India

7. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
Mid Day

8. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
DNA India

9. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
Twitter

10. Irrfan

Irrfan
Indian Express

It’s nice to look back, too.