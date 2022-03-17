The festival of colours is just around the corner, and so are the fun-soaked photographs with lots of gulaal on everyone’s faces. As the celebrations remain low-key during festivals due to the pandemic, here are some of the throwback pictures of a number of celebrities celebrating holi back in the day.

1. How adorable does baby Abhishek Bachchan looks here?

2. Looks like Amitabh Bachchan and late Rishi Kapoor were having a blast.

3. Okay, how cute did he look back in the day?

4. Shashi Kapoor, Sitara Devi, Roopesh Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Jaikishan and Rajendra Kumar celebrating the festival.

5. SRK and Gauri Khan are truly couple goals, aren't they?

6. King Khan with his Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star, Karisma Kapoor.

7. Kajol looks like a fun holi partner here.

8. Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt drenched in different hues.

9. Karan-Arjun fans: ASSEMBLE!

10. Stunning yesteryear actresses Sadhana, Nanda and Shashikala celebrating the festival in 1961.

11. What a fun trio!

12. Looks like Kapoor Khandaan surely knew how to have fun.

13. Zayed Khan and Hrithik Roshan are truly in the spirit of holi!

14. Lara Dutta with her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter, Saira Bhupathi.

15. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber enjoying the festival.

16. Painting the town red, yellow and blue!

17. Hands down, they are one of the most happening celeb couples in town!

18. Okay, how adorable does Sara Ali Khan look here?

Bollywood celebs parties look super fun, right?