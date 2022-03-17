The festival of colours is just around the corner, and so are the fun-soaked photographs with lots of
gulaal on everyone’s faces. As the celebrations remain low-key during festivals due to the pandemic, here are some of the throwback pictures of a number of celebrities celebrating back in the day. holi 1. How adorable does baby Abhishek Bachchan looks here? Source: Instagram 2. Looks like Amitabh Bachchan and late Rishi Kapoor were having a blast. Source: Instagram 3. Okay, how cute did he look back in the day? Source: Twitter 4. Shashi Kapoor, Sitara Devi, Roopesh Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Jaikishan and Rajendra Kumar celebrating the festival. Source: Mumbai Mirror 5. SRK and Gauri Khan are truly couple goals, aren't they? Source: Filmibeat Source: Filmibeat 6. King Khan with his Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star, Karisma Kapoor. Source: Reddit Source: Reddit 7. Kajol looks like a fun holi partner here. Source: India Today
8. Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt drenched in different hues.
Source: India Today 9. Karan-Arjun fans: ASSEMBLE! Source: Inuth 10. Stunning yesteryear actresses Sadhana, Nanda and Shashikala celebrating the festival in 1961. Source: TOI 11. What a fun trio! Source: Tupaki 12. Looks like Kapoor Khandaan surely knew how to have fun. Source: NDTV Source: Twitter Source: Filmfare 13. Zayed Khan and Hrithik Roshan are truly in the spirit of holi! Source: Filmibeat 14. Lara Dutta with her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter, Saira Bhupathi. Source: Filmibeat 15. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber enjoying the festival. Source: Filmibeat 16. Painting the town red, yellow and blue! Source: Pinkvilla Source: Pinkvilla 17. Hands down, they are one of the most happening celeb couples in town! Source: Pinkvilla 18. Okay, how adorable does Sara Ali Khan look here? Source: Instagram Bollywood celebs parties look super fun, right?