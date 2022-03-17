The festival of colours is just around the corner, and so are the fun-soaked photographs with lots of gulaal on everyone’s faces. As the celebrations remain low-key during festivals due to the pandemic, here are some of the throwback pictures of a number of celebrities celebrating holi back in the day.

1. How adorable does baby Abhishek Bachchan looks here?

Source: Instagram

2. Looks like Amitabh Bachchan and late Rishi Kapoor were having a blast.

Source: Instagram

3. Okay, how cute did he look back in the day?

Source: Twitter

4. Shashi Kapoor, Sitara Devi, Roopesh Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Jaikishan and Rajendra Kumar celebrating the festival.

Source: Mumbai Mirror

5. SRK and Gauri Khan are truly couple goals, aren't they?

Source: Filmibeat
Source: Filmibeat

6. King Khan with his Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star, Karisma Kapoor.

Source: Reddit
Source: Reddit

7. Kajol looks like a fun holi partner here.

Source: India Today

8. Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt drenched in different hues.

Source: India Today

9. Karan-Arjun fans: ASSEMBLE!

Source: Inuth

10. Stunning yesteryear actresses Sadhana, Nanda and Shashikala celebrating the festival in 1961.

Source: TOI

11. What a fun trio!

Source: Tupaki

12. Looks like Kapoor Khandaan surely knew how to have fun.

Source: NDTV
Source: Twitter
Source: Filmfare

13. Zayed Khan and Hrithik Roshan are truly in the spirit of holi!

Source: Filmibeat

14. Lara Dutta with her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter, Saira Bhupathi.

Source: Filmibeat

15. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber enjoying the festival.

Source: Filmibeat

16. Painting the town red, yellow and blue!

Source: Pinkvilla
Source: Pinkvilla

17. Hands down, they are one of the most happening celeb couples in town!

PC & Nick Jonas
Source: Pinkvilla

18. Okay, how adorable does Sara Ali Khan look here?

Source: Instagram

Bollywood celebs parties look super fun, right?