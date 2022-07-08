Shah Rukh Khan - the iconic king of romance has taken us to several dreamy destinations that we wish we could travel to. From romancing in the snow-clad mountains to running around in the desert, the versatile actor has given us some serious travel goals in the last thirty long years.

And today, we decided to compile a list of those dreamy places for you. So, what are you waiting for? Pick a location, pack your bags and re-create your favourite memories! Read on.

1. If you loved those snow-clad mountains in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Darr, you need to add Switzerland to your bucket list right away.

2. Remember that oh-so-stunning college shown in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Well, that was all the magic of Mauritius. Oh, how I wish I had a classmate like Rahul Khanna in my college.

3. From the gorgeous views of Burj Khalifa and Atlantis, SRK made us fall in love with Dubai in Happy New Year.

4. Shah Rukh Khan in a badass role and a perfect view of forests in the background in Langkawi, Don gave us some major travel goals.

5. The king of romance gave us the best heartbreak track of the millennium with Yeh Dil Deewana from Pardes and the iconic song was shot at the party capital, Las Vegas.

6. Well, do you remember those scenic views in the song Gerua from Dilwale, which almost felt like visual effects? Interestingly, the love track was shot in Iceland.

7. I'm not going to lie, SRK made me add Greece to my bucket list with his scenes in Chalte Chalte.

8. You know your childhood was awesome if you ever pretended to be in Egypt and dance like SRK and Kajol in Sooraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

9. Yes, New York, where hundreds of movies have been shot already, is also on our travelling list because why not? From Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to My Name Is Khan, SRK has already given us enough signs to visit the city.

10. From going to win over his father-in-law to settling up his family, SRK has been to London way too many times in Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

11. Name a better combination than Don (2) and Germany, we'll wait.

12. Lastly, how can we leave our own nation out of the list? With the movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan (Ladakh), Veer Zaara (Wagah Border), Dear Zindagi (Goa) and Chennai Express (Chennai), we have our bucket list and bags ready!