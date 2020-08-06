Play 'Dhiktana, Dhiktana' And Take This Ultimate 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' Quiz

Hum Aapke Hain Koun proved, once and for all, that dogs are better messengers than kabootars. So, it's time to prove your love for Tuffy, and take this quiz:

1. Where do Kailash Nath and Sidharth Chaudhary meet again, after college? via Prime Video Ram Tekri Rishikesh Umm... Haridwar

2. Who is Nisha impersonating, when Prem sees her for the first time? via Prime Video Her father's accountant Manager of the lodge The temple priest Uhu, uhu, I don't remember.

3. Rita cooks halwa for Prem but messes up a key ingredient. What is that ingredient? via Prime Video She adds aata instead of sooji. She adds salt instead of sugar. She uses too much ghee. She overcooks the halwa.

4. Pick the right order, from the start to the end, in which the following four songs appear in the film: via Prime Video Dhiktana - Wah Wah Ram Ji - Joote Do Paise Lo - Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai Wah Wah Ram Ji - Joote Do Paise Lo - Didi Tera Dewar Deewana- Mausam Ka Jadu Wah Wah Ram Ji - Dhiktana - Joote Do Paise Lo - Mausam Ka Jadu Wah Wah Ram Ji - Aaj humare dil mein - Joote Do Paise Lo - Dhiktana

5. Nisha plans a 'special seat' for Prem and his friends when they arrive for the wedding. What's so special about the seat? via Prime Video It's stuffed with papad. It is broken. It's not covered properly. It is away from the crowd.

6. During the family night of passing the parcel, Prof. Sidharth Chaudhary enacts a famous Hindi movie scene. What is the scene? via Prime Video Sattar minute speech from Chak De! India I have forgotten everything that happens before Maay Ni Maay The drunk scene from Sholay Bharat Milap from Ramayan

7. Everyone knows that stairs were the real villain in the film. But, the question is, how many steps were on that staircase? via Prime Video 12 Pooja gir gai, aapko number ki padi hai? 16 20

8. What roles does Tuffy play in the family cricket match? via Prime Video Fielder Bowler Umpire Being adorable

9. Select the words that will complete the song: Chocolate ___, ___, toffeeyan Pehle jaise ab mere shauk hain kahan via Prime Video ice cream, candy ice cream, lime juice lime juice, ice cream lime juice, candy

10. After discovering that Nisha and Prem like each other, Pooja gives an item as a token of blessing to Nisha. What is the item? via Prime Video A necklace Bangles A song She gives her life for them, okay?

11. What do Prem and Nisha break during the joota-chupai ceremony? via Prime Video Billiard Table Each other's hearts Bed Should have broken those stairs!