While everyone on social media is talking about mental health online, we know we are barely scraping the surface. Because there is so much more to a mental illness that just 'fixing' yourself as people often ask you to.

In a profound poem, Ishmeet Nagpal speaks to her 'non depressed friend' about what living with a mental illness feels like.

And while she acknowledges that her friend is just trying to help her, she calls her out for invalidating her feelings and telling her to look at those who are 'suffering' more.

Watch the full video here:

If you, or someone you know, are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).

