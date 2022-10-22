Disclaimer: An uber nostalgia for 90s kids ahead.

Saturday just turned better ‘coz it has brought back memories of our childhood from the 90s era. Remember the times when Cartoon Network used to telecast Pokémon, the Japanese animated series, and how we would be glued to our television screens? Cut to 2022. Imagine if Pokémon had met Bollywood. Wouldn’t that be fun?

Pokémon series featured Ash Ketchum, a 10-year-old kid, who wanted to become a Pokémon Master. Image credits: Game Informer

We have found a Twitter thread featuring a crossover between Pokémon and Bollywood. The 90s kid in you will surely enjoy it.

The thread posted by a Twitter user, @crazy__shikhu, features memes of Bollywood characters meeting Pokémon creatures. The first picture shows Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme from film, Vivah in which the actress’ face has been replaced by Squirtle, the water-type Pokémon. The second one has Rajinikanth’s ‘kyun hila daala naa’ meme from Sivaji: The Boss, becoming Pikachu, the Pokémon having electric powers.

Then, there are Charizard, Snorlex, and many more.

Check out the thread here:

Pokemon powers as memes pic.twitter.com/tgN5UKxs0q — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) August 18, 2022

The Twitter user shared some more memes in Part 2:

Pokemon as memes part 2 pic.twitter.com/wXPIIJwsgc — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) August 19, 2022

Twitter is going gaga over it:

Damn this is so ♥️ https://t.co/LlDUJ2uedn — Piyush (@iampiyushvc) August 19, 2022

This is absolute gold 😂😂 https://t.co/ZXArKA6B48 — Harsh Tripathi (@HarshTr962) August 19, 2022

The crossover we never knew we needed 😌😌 https://t.co/a0wAYkMvd4 — Anshuman Guru (@AnshumanGuru) August 18, 2022

When childhood meets man-childhood…

Pokemon + Memes https://t.co/s24ddPvZIQ — Robin Jaiswal (@le_karle_follow) August 18, 2022

Ye badhiya thha guru 😂 https://t.co/1tGfETeWy9 — Real Mayur Solankii (@Mayurs0lankii) August 18, 2022

These r amazing https://t.co/HO2lX2mv7x — Anshu Aggarwal (@anshu_aggarwal9) August 18, 2022

Psyduck is me, I'm psyduck https://t.co/mH23ExSiZY — Yashima Puri, MBBS (@YashimaPuri) August 19, 2022

Well, considering my workload in Diwali week, I can totally relate myself to Snorlex. What about you?

Also Read: Ash Ketchum Becomes A Pokémon Master After 22 Years. He Finally Caught Them All