The iconic series Pokemon has been a part of everyone’s childhood for a long time now. I remember how Pikachu and Ash were my escape after a hectic day at school. I would only eat while watching the show on the screen.
Growing up sucks, and this news about the Japanese anime series wrapping up Ash and Pikachu’s tale for us is yet again reminding me of that. Reports claim the producers of the show have decided to continue the series without its main characters, Ash and Pikachu. This will happen for the first time in 25 years, as the two characters have been part of the show since its debut.
Sarah Natochenny, who has been the voice of Ash Ketchum, shared her experience of being a part of Pokemon.
It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I’ll keep him present for all of us in every way I can.
Netizens think it’s the end of an era and we totally agree. This feels like we’re moving on from childhood. Here’s how they’re reacting to this:
I watched the show to see the greatest friendship between Ashu and his beloved Pikachu.