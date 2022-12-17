The iconic series Pokemon has been a part of everyone’s childhood for a long time now. I remember how Pikachu and Ash were my escape after a hectic day at school. I would only eat while watching the show on the screen.

Growing up sucks, and this news about the Japanese anime series wrapping up Ash and Pikachu’s tale for us is yet again reminding me of that. Reports claim the producers of the show have decided to continue the series without its main characters, Ash and Pikachu. This will happen for the first time in 25 years, as the two characters have been part of the show since its debut.

Sarah Natochenny, who has been the voice of Ash Ketchum, shared her experience of being a part of Pokemon.

It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I’ll keep him present for all of us in every way I can.

Netizens think it’s the end of an era and we totally agree. This feels like we’re moving on from childhood. Here’s how they’re reacting to this:

Here’s to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu 🥺

It feels like I’m officially saying goodbye to my childhood. Thank you for the 25years 💞 pic.twitter.com/MRvaPPlvag — Megumi (@GrasyaCantalejo) December 16, 2022

With Ash/Pikachu journey finally coming towards an end that means my childhood is official over 😭 pic.twitter.com/txafMcyLDW — Junky-San🎄 (@theanimejunky) December 16, 2022

you know that scene in the pokemon i choose you movie when ash imagines a world without pokemon and it's all dull and empty? that's how it feels a world without ash and pikachu in the pokemon anime — nebli (@neblitweets) December 16, 2022

Thank you, Ash and Pikachu.

❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/Kh8u9U6Ien — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) December 16, 2022

Gunna miss Ash.



It's been a long time but finally he and Pikachu get to retire in peace💕 https://t.co/HWDVvyONtM — 🌺Flutterio🌺 (@Flutterio1) December 16, 2022

Is Pikachu finally going to evolve into Raichu? https://t.co/xExxlQtHu4 — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) December 17, 2022

Starting next generation, whenever that may be, I will be starting a new tradition: There will always be a Pikachu in my team. And I will keep transfering the same one to the next game. This is for you, Ash & Pikachu. Thank you for getting me into #Pokémon. 😭 https://t.co/bFMqLoJoGZ — 𝙈𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙄𝙉 𝘽𝙇𝙐𝙀 (@bluemaroon41) December 17, 2022

Ash recalls the first day of his and Pikachu’s adventure pic.twitter.com/gu0RLz4HsP — Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) December 16, 2022

Listen you can get rid of ash but you can’t get rid of my boy Pikachu bring him back give him his own series — pikachu stole my credit card and called me a bitch (@FizzySodaWave) December 16, 2022

ya know the concept of Ash & Pikachu retiring is so wild to me because i feel like no one can fill their shoes. ever. like.. this is as peak as it's gonna get for Pokemon, lol. after they're gone it'll always feel like something is missing. — Omni ☕️ (@InfernoOmni) December 16, 2022

Since ash and pikachu have finally both met their destination allow me to bring back some nostalgic that hits different now#anipoke pic.twitter.com/cIZ7aVQupR — 𝑪𝑯𝑰𝑳𝑰-𝑨𝑿 🌶🪓 (@ChiliAx64) December 16, 2022

I watched the show to see the greatest friendship between Ashu and his beloved Pikachu.

