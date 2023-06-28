As we all know, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently the hottest reality show that’s being watched. But what comes with being a participant on Bigg Boss is usually a whole lot of drama and spice. For instance, how Pooja Bhatt, who was announced as a surprise contestant on the show once did a photoshoot with her dad that caused a LOT of controversy.

There was a photo shoot that the actor did for Stardust Magazine along with her father, where both posed for the camera by kissing each other. Now, this infuriated many people back then. So much so, a press conference had to be held to address the issue.

But in the press conference, Mahesh Bhatt ended up saying something which also rubbed people the wrong way. He said, ‘If Pooja had not been my daughter, I would have married her.’ Boy oh boy, was this the controversy of the year.

Credit: The Youth

As for Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt recently told Aaliya Siddiqui (during the second round of nominations) to ‘Drop the victim card’ in terms of how her marriage ended with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

And, unfortunately, her appearance on the show is bringing her past controversies to the forefront and this was probably the biggest of them all.