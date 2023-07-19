South star Prabhas, who is best known for his role in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, was recently seen in Adipurush, the mythological film based on the epic Ramayana. Yes, the Om Raut’s directorial venture that left us disappointed for its poor VFXs and graphics. Prabhas played the lead as Lord Rama in the 2023 movie and he was famously criticised for his caricaturish look by a section of netizens on social media.
After Adipurush, Prabhas has yet again grabbed our eyeballs for his appearance in Project K. The first-look poster of the actor from the upcoming sci-fi film has dropped on the Internet.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh (@taran_adarsh) posted a picture of the poster featuring Prabhas on Twitter. The poster from Nag Ashwin’s movie shows him donning a superhero-like armour.
Prabhas can be seen hitting the rocky land from his fist in the poster. The Adipurush actor is sporting long hair and heavy beard look in it.
Netizens are quite disappointed with it.
Many Twitter users slammed the makers for using poor graphics in the poster, out of which a few referred it to as ‘fan-made’ edit.
A section of them shared that Prabhas’ face looks weird and it doesn’t match with his body.
A Twitter user also pointed out the uncanny resemblance of the Project K’s poster with Iron Man’s.
Project K is the tentative title for the upcoming movie. Made on a massive budget of ₹600 crore, it will soon become the first Indian film to make its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. The makers will unveil film’s title, trailer, and release date in the upcoming event.
The upcoming movie also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. It will be released in 2024.