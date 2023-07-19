South star Prabhas, who is best known for his role in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, was recently seen in Adipurush, the mythological film based on the epic Ramayana. Yes, the Om Raut’s directorial venture that left us disappointed for its poor VFXs and graphics. Prabhas played the lead as Lord Rama in the 2023 movie and he was famously criticised for his caricaturish look by a section of netizens on social media.

Prabhas in Adipurush. Source: BollywoodMDB

After Adipurush, Prabhas has yet again grabbed our eyeballs for his appearance in Project K. The first-look poster of the actor from the upcoming sci-fi film has dropped on the Internet.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh (@taran_adarsh) posted a picture of the poster featuring Prabhas on Twitter. The poster from Nag Ashwin’s movie shows him donning a superhero-like armour.

Prabhas in Project K. Source: Vyjayanthi Movies

Prabhas can be seen hitting the rocky land from his fist in the poster. The Adipurush actor is sporting long hair and heavy beard look in it.

Netizens are quite disappointed with it.

Many Twitter users slammed the makers for using poor graphics in the poster, out of which a few referred it to as ‘fan-made’ edit.

Looks like a fan made poster

even I can do much better editing than this🥲 https://t.co/WYOiFvppQj — John Shelby (@johnaintfake) July 19, 2023

Ye ky mazak h bc https://t.co/557KSjjGhr — Anjanish Tripathi (@Anjanish01) July 19, 2023

Aisa lag rha ki sirf Prabhas ka thobda chipka Diya hai poster pe 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ThqIsiFj2K — Irshan Ali (@IamIrshanAli) July 19, 2023

I genuinely wonder where the 100s of crores that are pumped into Prabas movies are going because clearly it doesn't add up. You can't claim to make India's biggest movies when some of the most basic assets such as posters/teasers of your movies reek of such incompetence. https://t.co/4UP3bVNgbK — Neelesh Chandra (@thesassyguy) July 19, 2023

Why is it that he looks so bad in posters of all his recent films.😩 https://t.co/oBoiAZvYmS — 𝓜𝓮𝓰𝓱🩷 (@RasmalaizMegh) July 19, 2023

Is it fan made ? Very bad graphics if it is original. Disappointing @VyjayanthiFilms @nagashwin7 https://t.co/U6haCglgWQ — zenwit (@zenwit) July 19, 2023

WTF 😂😭

Directors are playing with Prabhas.

Saaho, RS, Adipurush and now this. Fanmade edit lag raha. https://t.co/JEtr29SZ0I — SAMIR. (@MeSamir23) July 19, 2023

holy shit, this is so bad😭😭😭 https://t.co/4X3pcX6rEq — Conducive Coder (@mehtabackupacc) July 19, 2023

adipurush got a new sibling https://t.co/n3Rq6N9ecr — ٰ (@belikesami) July 19, 2023

A section of them shared that Prabhas’ face looks weird and it doesn’t match with his body.

Something seems odd in this pic. Too much editing 🙄 https://t.co/oMklDaaoEf — Amarjeet Kanchanwar 🇮🇳 (@amar_MDBs) July 19, 2023

The face and body not a match!! — The ShaNa (@ShantanuNagar) July 19, 2023

Prabhas face just not powerful anymore.. he makes anything look average 😭🚶‍♀️ https://t.co/48Y2Si4GGi — Sowji⁷🍁🌈 (@Gashinahere) July 19, 2023

A Twitter user also pointed out the uncanny resemblance of the Project K’s poster with Iron Man’s.

Project K is the tentative title for the upcoming movie. Made on a massive budget of ₹600 crore, it will soon become the first Indian film to make its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. The makers will unveil film’s title, trailer, and release date in the upcoming event.

The upcoming movie also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. It will be released in 2024.