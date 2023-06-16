Directed by Om Raut, and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles, the mythological film Adipurush was recently released in theatres all over the country. It has Prabhas (as Raghava), Kriti Sanon (as Janaki), Saif Ali Khan (as Lankesh), Sunny Singh (as Lakshmana) and Devdatta Nage (as Bajrang) in the lead roles and is based on Valmiki’s Ramayana.

The film has received mixed reactions. It seems the second half is not as strong as the first half, but the music is enjoyable. Here are a few tweets you can read through and decide if you want to catch a show.

#Adipurush

Some movies shouldn’t be judged💯but just be appreciated.Adipurush is that film for this modern world💯🌟Apart from the dragged second half,movie has enough goosebumps moments for fans

Negatives:VFX is still half baked

Positives :Screenplay,Music

Rating :-4/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/qJ8L8xWeeP — Film Buff 🍿🎬 (@SsmbWorshipper) June 15, 2023

⚡️MOVIE REVIEW: ADIPURUSH 3D HINDI ⚡️



Just caught a screening of #Adipurush, and I have mixed feelings about it. While the film had its moments, the direction could have been better to do justice to this epic tale. #JaiShriRam was a highlight, but the second half suffered from… pic.twitter.com/2stKXjlD6G — The ShaNa (@ShantanuNagar) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush Overall a retelling of the Ramayanam that had a promising 1st half but falls flat in the 2nd half and ends up being tiresome towards the end!



The first half focused on the drama which worked, but the 2nd half didn’t have much other than a prolonged climax fight with… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 15, 2023

BLOCKBUSTER 💥💥💥💥💥

Guys dont believe rumours‼️



Esari Kottesam❤️‍🔥



1000cr Loading….‼️



After this show im gonna watch 2D XD. Lets see how its gonna be✨

BUT 3D Shots Matram 💥#Prabhas #Adipurush #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/AKD7dnoBKF — Prabhas Fans USA🇺🇸 (@VinayDHFprabhas) June 16, 2023

Some frames in climax is too good to watch. An epic story told in tremendous way. Main leads performance is too good. And BGM is top notch. Vfx partially OK. Hanuman scenes 😍😍 worth watching repeats.



3.5/5 purely my personal opinion#Adipurush https://t.co/5BrS5pWtpV pic.twitter.com/sMkfZqG2iU — Only Balayya 🌠 (@only_balayya) June 15, 2023

#Adipurush pretty good final war scene vfx — santosh aditham (@santoshaditham) June 15, 2023

Adipurush is a film that is meant to be appreciated, not analyzed."

🌟Sri rama prabhu introduction episode .

🌟Sita Rama song.

🌟Ravana kidnapping sita

And more

All above episodes visuals are Excellent.#Adipurush #Prabhas #Jaisriram pic.twitter.com/ZkpzWzhCMg — wide_Angle (@_ArtisticAngle) June 15, 2023

#Adipurush Movie Review: ⭐⭐⭐/5



Good 1st Half and decent 2nd Half.

Hanuman scenes worked really well👍

Music and Songs👌🎼



VFX is Big Let down👎

Emotional Connect is lacking in 2nd half



Overall A Decent Movie to Watch✅#AdipurushReview @Thyveiw pic.twitter.com/pYfUfXbSrW — Thyview (@Thyveiw) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush Review #omraut Tried to make Ramayan into Marvel kind of Movie …. Without putting any thought or Logic…



Result : Disaster#AdipurushOnJune16 #AdipurushWithFamily pic.twitter.com/QGydIW4pOH — 👑 (@Riyan_Tweets) June 15, 2023

Done with the first half of #Adipurush.



Everything that's good so far is the writing, yeah obviously we know the story🗿and the music 🙏🏻👌🏻🤌🏻 the best part.



CGI is awful, only a couple of scenes had decent CGI.



Bhajrang and Ravana had more scenes and dialogues than Raghav. https://t.co/3teBCjpHOd — Ponile Mowa (@ponilemova) June 16, 2023

First Review #Adipurush is a big film in all respects, big stars, big canvas, big expenditure on Fake VFX, big ad spend, big expectations. Sadly, it's a big, big, big letdown as well. It lacks Soul. Worst Performances by all actors. #Prabhas You need Acting Classes Plz 😡.



⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/KMA8Ehb8Cs — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) June 15, 2023

