If you ask me, Prateek Kuhad’s songs transcend me into a world full of romance, and it’s hard to unplug from that feeling. His songs hit differently when you’re in love or are going through a heartbreak. Thanks to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Cold/Mess, Kasoor, and Tum Jab Paas, we have tons of songs for every emotion.

The singer who is known for his romantic ballads is going through a heartbreak himself. Parteek who was in a relationship with Niharika Thakur has parted ways and said:

No, I am not (in a relationship). I have not been really vocal about it for a while. Some people still think (I’m in a relationship), but I have not been in a relationship for a little while now. Things ended some time ago. I don’t want to get too personal. But I’m single. I broke up recently.

This led to desis pouring memes on Twitter, and they cannot wait to hear more of his new songs. Tweeples have bombarded social media with memes. Have a look:

Ooofff prateek break up era. Can't waittttttt https://t.co/AqaQ7FLJHO — filthy shades of Toto (@whatevabiyatch) November 28, 2022

MY BODY IS READY FOR THE BREAKUP TRACKS https://t.co/CLmIOqNevH — accio (@itsmaliwhooo) November 28, 2022

people expecting new prateek kuhad songs like: pic.twitter.com/DT2le63Jxd — Sonakshi Saluja (@sonakshisaluja) November 27, 2022

Aab Jage ga Prateek Kuhad ka "Arijit Singh" pic.twitter.com/5LF5hn76iP — Dheeraj Sharma (@dheerajsharmads) November 27, 2022

Now even Prateek Kuhad will listen to Arijit Singh. pic.twitter.com/s9ZShtTXdk — incogni✨ (@pi_inonion) November 27, 2022

omg sexy music time https://t.co/5greHALrku — rija fifa era ⚽️🇩🇪🇵🇹 (@rija_ashraf) November 27, 2022

his next album gonna be INSANEEE https://t.co/pgSYvZxpHm — ♡ (@zvhussy) November 27, 2022

pratik be vibin to his own songs now https://t.co/AqU52fZSEh — MONTANA (@scrntonstrnglr) November 27, 2022

Prateek Kuhad’s music and lyrics literally stimulate your heart into love.

Read more: Prateek Kuhad Songs That Are Like A Mug Of Hot Chocolate On A Cold Winter Night.