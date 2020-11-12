Netflix just released an album of fresh and catchy musical numbers for their original film Mismatched. The movie stars YouTuber Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf as two young college students who find love in each other's company.

But hey, we're not here to talk about the movie. We're here to talk about the amazing songs the movie has released - typically the one which involves our fave Indie singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad.

That's right! After the mesmerizing music video for his song Kasoor, Kuhad has gifted us with yet another brand new song called Kahaan Ho Tum.

The song is peppy, fun and will instantly uplift your day if it's not going so well (just like the whole year)

Haan Yeh Baatein Zaroori Hai,

Paas Tum Ho Kaise Doori Hai

Kahaan Ho Tum Yeh Kahaani Adhuri Hai,

Yeh Kaisi Dhun Mere Lamhon Ko Chui Hai

It is just one of those breezy songs you can sing for that crush of yours without being too cheesy or could just play on your acoustic guitar and jam with. Netizens too agreed with it and truly loved it.

Now that the song has released, we can't wait see a Kuhad style music video to it. But until then, we're listening to this song on loop.

Listen to the song here.