It must not be easy to hand over the responsibility of telling your life story to someone else, but many renowned people have done it in the past and continue to do so. Here, we look at the reactions of these famous personalities to their biopics.

1. Pravin Tambe watched his biopic along with the current KKR squad (he played for KKR after Rajasthan Royals) and had this to say at the end.

The cricketer could not hold his tears back, and nor could we.

Never give up on your dreams, ye hi baat bolni hai. Dreams do come true.

2. 83 was not a biopic but showed a very important phase in the lives of Indian cricketers who played in the 1983 World Cup. At the centre of it was captain Kapil Dev. When asked what he felt about the movie, the former India captain said:

Maine pehli baar dekhi toh mereko itna impact nahin hua, jab maine doosri baar dekhi toh mere se oh rona hi nahin ruk raha tha.

3. Hrithik Roshan played the role of Anand Kumar, the professor who runs the coaching institute 'Super 30' - the name that inspired the movie's title. An overwhelmed Anand reacted to his biopic and said:

The journey has been very special and Hrithik ji has completely taken over the soul of my character. Each time I watch the film, his brilliance with the performance just surprises me. From my pain to my happiness, I feel I am looking at myself on the screen. The response that I have been receiving from the audience has been extremely overwhelming (sic).

Before this, he had tweeted about the trailer.

ट्रेलर देखा | पूरे परिवार के आँखों में आंसू आ गये | लगा कि फिल्म में रितिक रोशन नहीं बल्कि मैं ही हूँ | संघर्ष के दिन याद आ गये | अत्याचारियों से मुकाबला करते हुये भी कठिन परिस्थितियों में भी विद्यार्थियों पढ़ाना | भाई का साथ | और सबकुछ | फिल्म की पूरी टीम का आभार | pic.twitter.com/9ZaBxBVnFd — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) June 4, 2019

4. Sanjay Dutt is among the few actors whose lives have been turned into movies. The film received criticism from certain sections, who claimed that it "went soft" on Sanjay. To this, Sanjay responded by saying:

I don't think Sanju was too soft on me. Because everything that was in my life, from guns and drugs to the case and jail, everything was shown. I think in my life there has been a lot of humour. Even when drugs is concerned. There are so many things that Raju has not shown which are more hilarious. It is a message saying that drugs are not good thing in life.

5. Milkha Singh's life was a story waiting to be made into a movie, and it was Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who finally undertook the task. Here's what the 'Flying Sikh' had to say about his biopic.

I became very emotional after watching certain scenes as they reminded me of my days of struggle. The film brought alive memories of the Partition when I did not have a job or enough food. I burst into tears to see my initial days unfold on the big screen.

6. India, as a country, is obsessed with sports. So it makes sense why we have so many biopics on athletes. One of the greats to have a movie made about her life is Mary Kom. The boxer wasn't entirely pleased with the way the movie was made, though.

I want more focus on the fights if they ever decide to make another biopic on me. My biopic had shown me falling inside the ring after a hard punch, which never happened in my career.

7. Meanwhile, cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, a controversial figure, said that his biopic was not aimed at redemption.

I think this film is not to form an opinion about me, not to redeem myself. It's a narration of my life. I was with the makers through the narration and there were some aspects I didn't want. They were happy to comply.

8. Lastly, this is what MS Dhoni thought about his biopic, MS Dhoni-The Untold Story. The role of the former captain was played by Sushant Singh Rajput and remains one of the best performances of the late actor.

Things that had happened became fresh in my memory, from where I lived, how my school was, where we played. I went blank. It was nice to be in the past for a moment and you get a view of what others think about me. I have never talked to my parents about cricket and it was nice to get a glimpse of what they really thought about me.

What an experience it must be to see yourself being portrayed on the big screen!