While most of us wish to look as good as our favourite celebrities, let's agree that not everyone was born perfect. In fact, most of the celebrities that we see now with their glam make up and fit bodies just looked like all of us before becoming famous. 

So, here are some throwback pictures of Bollywood celebrities before becoming popular. 

1. Vikrant Massey

vm
Source: Instagram

2. Pankaj Tripathi

pt
Source: Facebook
pt
Source: Facebook

3. Siddhant Chaturvedi 

4. Adil Hussain

ah
Source: Instagram

5. Anushka Sharma

as
Source: Quora

6. Taapsee Pannu 

tp
Source: Instagram
tp
Source: Instagram

7. Tabu

tb
Source: Instagram

8. Sushmita Sen

ss
Source: India Today

9. Ayushmann Khurana

ak
Source: Instagram

10. Sayani Gupta

sg
Source: Instagram

11. Abhay Deol

ad
Source: TOI

12. Sobhita Dhulipala

sd
Source: Twitter

13. Ali Fazal

af
Source: Instagram

14. Jitendra Kumar

jk
Source: Instagram

15. Shweta Tripathi 

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

16. Vicky Kaushal 

vk
Source: Instagram

17. Divyenndu Sharma

ds
Source: Facebook

18. Fahadh Faasil 

ff
Source: Instagram

19. Manav Vij

mv
Source: Instagram

20. Radhika Apte 

ra
Source: Instagram

21. Rajkummar Rao 

rr
Source: Daily Bhaskar

22. Jaideep Ahlawat 

ja
Source: Instagram

23. Vineet Kumar Singh 

vs
Source: Instagram

Truly unrecognisable. 