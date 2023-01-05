After the compelling Netflix documentary, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is all set to spill some more shocking beans about the Royal Family in his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, due to release on January 10, 2023. Apparently, Prince Harry recalls being physically attacked by his brother and future monarch, Prince William, in a 2019 confrontation, reports The Guardian.

Twitter handle Pop Crave has shared a post describing the incident detailed in the memoir. Reportedly, the altercation between the brothers sprung after Prince William called Prince Harry’s Wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “difficult, rude, and abrasive.”

ADVERTISEMENT Prince Harry reveals in his upcoming memoir that he was physically attacked and knocked to the ground by his brother Prince William during a 2019 confrontation.



The fight started when William called Meghan Markle “difficult, rude, and abrasive.” pic.twitter.com/QECYvzlXml — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 5, 2023

During the confrontation, Prince William pinned his younger brother to the ground and later, regretting his action, tried to provoke Prince Harry into hitting him back. On his denial, the heir left but returned to apologise saying, “You don’t need to tell Meg about this.”

This latest piece of information about their strained relationship comes days after Prince Harry said he wished to have his brother and father back.

Twitter is divided. Here’s how people are reacting to the leaked anecdote from Harry’s memoir.

Such a sad little family. I think Prince Harry is incredibly brave for having stood up to them. That said, I worry about him and Meghan. This thing has become a major international, political situation that won't get better when William is King. #SussexSquad https://t.co/RCtk9uNhDB — Matt Hopkins (@RealMattHopkins) January 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT A Black woman being called “difficult, rude and abrasive” 😒

Prince William’s misogynoir spilled out!#RacistRoyalFamily https://t.co/epAO6Hgqy0 — 𝔐🎄𝔖🤶🏼🧦 (@Mad_Houri) January 5, 2023

You let a guy talk shit about your wife and lay you on the ground as well?? Nah not even Batman would get this outta me.😭 https://t.co/yOVPpEasWR pic.twitter.com/ESA2KJxs6U — Tobi Backup (@Backup_tobi) January 5, 2023

Idk there’s something weird about spilling all your family secrets. We all fight our siblings. You didn’t need to tell the world https://t.co/eLBaIkZpTO — Femboy 🇵🇸🇱🇧🇦🇫🇲🇹 (@Femboyslur) January 5, 2023

they don’t even have to let the crown air it out for them anymore https://t.co/D0Zmdz7yZm — mason (@_masonrouser) January 5, 2023

Harry is the only normal member of the royal family in history. I can't help but like him a bit https://t.co/JX47jRnjxZ — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) January 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT So glad he’s speaking up. These people are evil to the core. https://t.co/Y97WeJQx92 — Tom Soares (@tommyverse) January 5, 2023

Do you know how many times my sister has psychically knocked me on the ground lol https://t.co/qy1ulWytAh — katlyn moss (@cleopatrasrise) January 5, 2023

Prince William: You don't need to tell Meg about this.



Prince Harry: *Tells the entire world.* https://t.co/JttzXhIGTX — Shely (@meinlieblingg) January 5, 2023

While this is just a single bit of information, one can only imagine what the memoir would contain. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan revealed harrowing details about strategic racist tabloid reporting and harassment against the couple, former actress in particular, some of which seemed to have been sparked by the members of the royal household.

