After the compelling Netflix documentary, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is all set to spill some more shocking beans about the Royal Family in his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, due to release on January 10, 2023. Apparently, Prince Harry recalls being physically attacked by his brother and future monarch, Prince William, in a 2019 confrontation, reports The Guardian.
Twitter handle Pop Crave has shared a post describing the incident detailed in the memoir. Reportedly, the altercation between the brothers sprung after Prince William called Prince Harry’s Wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “difficult, rude, and abrasive.”
During the confrontation, Prince William pinned his younger brother to the ground and later, regretting his action, tried to provoke Prince Harry into hitting him back. On his denial, the heir left but returned to apologise saying, “You don’t need to tell Meg about this.”
This latest piece of information about their strained relationship comes days after Prince Harry said he wished to have his brother and father back.
Twitter is divided. Here’s how people are reacting to the leaked anecdote from Harry’s memoir.
While this is just a single bit of information, one can only imagine what the memoir would contain. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan revealed harrowing details about strategic racist tabloid reporting and harassment against the couple, former actress in particular, some of which seemed to have been sparked by the members of the royal household.
