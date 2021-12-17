It's 2021.

No, I wasn't saying it, I really wanna know. Is it 2021? Because it feels like we are going backwards. Regressing as a society everyday. We are living in a frickin' world where women still "need permission" of their in-laws to work, and having a career after marriage is considered "controversial". Parivar ki izzat? Ghar ki zimmedaari?

Is it really the post-modern era we're living in, as I feel we are in medieval times. Women are reduced to the identity of the men they're associated with and their personal life being the marker of whether or not their careers will move forward. They are identified with their marital status and the good news kab doge phase.

Here are 10 times women celebs were made to feel that their entire existence depended on the relationship front: be it shaadi, romantic life or kids.

1. When Priyanka Chopra was referred to as the 'wife of Nick Jonas'.

How do you know Priyanka? As a global icon, one of the best actors Holly-Bollywood has ever had, a UNICEF ambassador? Nope. She's the wife of Nick Jonas. Or so said an online publication. In an article about her promotional tour of The Matrix Resurrections (which is in itself BIG), the actor, a household name worldwide, was referred to as the 'wife of Nick Jonas'.

Priyanka, vexed at the same, shared a screenshot of the piece and wrote, "Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time and I’m still referenced as “the wife of…", and adding to it, "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?". Seriously? Priyanka Chopra? Grow up, please.

2. When a leading tabloid did an article on Priyanka Chopra that said, "Will Priyanka Chopra continue acting after her marriage to Nick Jonas?"

No, I am not kidding. It's a full-fledged article still available everywhere on internet. With pointers and cute reasons trying to prove why would (and should?) Priyanka quit acting after she gets married to Nick, the piece invited wide flak from readers. The career that took Priyanka places, and she'd QUIT it.

Will Priyanka Chopra continue acting after her marriage to Nick Jonas?

https://t.co/4rf9u0ViPf — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 27, 2018

People were disgusted at the article. They tweeted about the same, saying, "Will Nick jonas continue to sing after marriage???.. Please stop with hypocrisy." No, please. It's time.

3. When a leading daily thought it cool and apt to discuss if Anushka Sharma "can" work after marriage.

Because Anushka needed the blessings of four random men who came together to discuss why and how can she work after her being married to Virat Kohli. And kudos to her, as they granted her the right to do so!

HT Cafe. In print. On the front page. In a bold heading. Actually did this. The article talked about the reasons and stuff to point out that there is still scope for the great actor to give some five dozen movie hits. That's how we mansplain.

4. When a well-known news anchor asked Sania Mirza her plans on settling down.

While interviewing on national television, news TV anchor Rajdeep Sardesai popped THE question that every woman craves to be asked (not). Tennis player Sania Mirza was invited for an interview following the release of her memoir. During the interview, Rajdeep said, "Amidst all the celebrityhood, when is Sania going to settle down? Is it going to be in Dubai? Is it going to be in any other country? What about motherhood, building a family, I don't see all that in the book, it seems like you don't want to retire just yet to settle down?" Cough cough.

To this, Sania savagely replied:

Unfortunately that’s when we’re settled, and no matter how many Wimbledons we win or number ones in the world we become, we don’t become settled. But eventually it will happen, not right now. And when it does happen I’ll be the first one to tell everybody when I plan to do that.

- Sania Mirza

That's how you burn.

5. When Katrina Kaif expressed her displeasure at women being referred as so-and-so's girlfriend in papers.

During a promotional event, Katrina said that it was utterly vexing to look at papers and publications when they refer to women celebs as somebody's girlfriend/wife. As if a woman's worth is measure only by the relationship she's in. The man to honour.

6. When Alia Bhatt was asked "Will you give up acting after your marriage?" during an IG AMA session.

The biiiiig question, again. When Alia had begun shooting with Ranbir Kapoor for the film Brahmastra, people didn't want to know how's the shoot, or when's the release. Coz' peeps wanna know when's the day you quit acting. Typical peeps.

Alia specifically chose the question as she deemed it fit to be answered, and said:

There's no need to give up anything but your status. I shall act and as long as I can.

- Alia Bhatt

Can we have enough of this already?

7. When Sonam Kapoor was asked about her career status after marriage.

Okay. At this point, I believe that ALL women are asked this question or talked behind our backs for the same. "Will You Work After Marriage". Here we go, again. During the promotion of her movie Veere Di Wedding, Sonam was asked the same good ol' question.

SMH, SMH. But Sonam had the perfect reply.

Shahid Kapoor got married did anyone ask whether he will work or not. Nobody will ask this question to a man. There is very long way before it happens (changing of mindsets). People like Kareena are setting an example. She got married and then she was on the sets and after having a baby she was on the sets.

- Sonam Kapoor

8. When Meenakshi Seshadri was called an 'ice maiden' because she had no boyfriend.

Because women are judged if they have affairs and they are judged if they don't. Actor Meenakshi Seshadri was called an 'ice maiden' as she had no linkups. Obviously, how can a woman survive without a man at all times in their lives? No, no, unacceptable.

They said that since she doesn’t talk to anybody, she is an ‘ice maiden’. Later on, the name was used for me because I did not have link-ups, boyfriends, or affairs.

- Meenakshi Seshadri

9. When Rani Mukerji talked about the stereotypes married women face in the industry.

Same story day in and day out. Yet no one budges from continuing stereotypes of married women in the film industry. Rani Mukerji, in an interview, called out this sexist behaviour of people.

I have always believed in letting my work do the talking and not pay heed to what the stereotypes said about actresses. Having been in the industry for a while now, I'm aware of loose conversations like a woman ceases to be a leading actor once she is married or how she can say bye to her career if she becomes a mother. It's regressive thinking.

- Rani Mukerji

10. When Neha Dhupia hid her pregnancy due to sexism in Bollywood.

Actor Neha Dhupia had revealed that she kept her pregnancy hidden from the media and paparazzi as it would have reflected negatively on her career. Because of the harshly sexist outlook of Bollywood and society. Disappointing, to say the least.

I was worried people would stop offering work. It was a good thing my bump wasn’t showing till the sixth month because appearances matter here, and one might be assumed to be unfit for a job.

- Neha Dhupia

Can we please get rid of this blatant sexism?