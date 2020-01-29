We are not sure if this a glitch in the Matrix or the real deal, but if reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra may soon star with Keanu Reeves in the fourth film of The Matrix saga. 

Priyanka Chopra
Source: thejakartapost

According to Variety, Priyanka is currently in final negotiations about the film. Apart from Reeves, who will reprise his role of Neo, the film will also star Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris. 

The Matrix
Source: dagbladet

The Matrix is undoubtedly one of the most famous sci-fi thrillers, and Twitterati is excited to see what role will Priyanka be essaying in the film: 

The film is currently slated to release in May 2021. 

Find stories on movies and more at ScoopWhoop.com