We are not sure if this a glitch in the Matrix or the real deal, but if reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra may soon star with Keanu Reeves in the fourth film of The Matrix saga.

According to Variety, Priyanka is currently in final negotiations about the film. Apart from Reeves, who will reprise his role of Neo, the film will also star Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris.

The Matrix is undoubtedly one of the most famous sci-fi thrillers, and Twitterati is excited to see what role will Priyanka be essaying in the film:

This is so awesome. Whatever role she gets to play in this, I am sure she is going to kick ass🙌❤️ — Tenzin Choedon (@itstenchoe) January 29, 2020

Amazingggggg!!! Wow can't wait. 😭❤️❤️❤️ — RɑƘҽՏհ 💋🌶️ (@SirBrowknee) January 29, 2020

Oh, this desi girl is going to be badass in an action film....yessss! @priyankachopra — DnahcSL (@fijhindgal) January 28, 2020

Agent Chopra... Do it — Godspeedzilla (@Dsncurry6) January 28, 2020

The film is currently slated to release in May 2021.

