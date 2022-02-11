Some of us love romance more than we like to admit, you know the filmy, mushy kind where there is an admission of love and a full blown marriage proposal as well? Especially when it shows up in the lives of out most favourite Bollywood celebrities.

Because, in our country weddings are a pretty big deal, so I guess it makes sense that we'd be invested in whatever leads up to that moment. Hence, here is a list of super romantic Bollywood celeb proposals that you might want to know about. Read on.

1. Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan

The couple had been in a long standing relationship before Kunal Khemu proposed to Soha Ali Khan in Paris, with an engagement ring she loved very much (she even tweeted about it). I mean, pulling off a proposal in Paris, one of the most romantic cities in the world, is a pretty nice way to win over the love of your life.

It gives me great happiness to share with you all that Kunal proposed to me in Paris with the most perfect ring in the world and I said yes — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) July 23, 2014

2. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover surprised Bipasha Basu with a proposal when they were on a trip to Ko Samui for New Year. Apparently, he popped the question right when the sky was filled with fireworks. Now, that's called good timing.

3. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's real-life love story took a serious turn on the sets of Guru. Abhishek Bachchan said that he had kept a prop ring from the film, and decided to propose to Aishwarya while they were in New York with the very same ring. Fun fact: The actor would often day-dream about being married to Aishwarya, while he was filming in New York. He decided to propose to her in the same hotel he used to dream of this in, later down the road.

4. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Unfortunately, Anand Ahuja had planned a huge surprise for Sonam Kapoor, but it couldn't be executed. The two were in New York and Sonam Kapoor shared that she was having a bad day, when the fashion entrepreneur decided to get down on one knee and just go for it then and there, in the middle of a bustling street.

5. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan had proposed to Sagarika Ghatke during IPL season, in Goa. The couple later announced their engagement on Instagram by posting a selfie, where Ghatke showed the world the gorgeous ring Khan proposed to her with.

6. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

This one is a proposal right out of the movies. Nick Jonas had a Tiffany & Co store in London shut down to pick the perfect ring for Priyanka! And then, he took her on a trip to Crete to propose to her. (Yes, yes sigh away, there's no shame in loving romantic gestures)

7. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Though, according to the couple, Saif Ali Khan had asked Kareena to marry him more than once, the one time that got him that 'yes,' was when they were shooting for Tashan. Apparently, Saif Ali Khan popped the question very spontaneously, and Kareena Kapoor realized that she was also on board, so she said yes.

Hope this gave you the dose of romance you needed for the day!