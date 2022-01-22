Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now proud parents, as they welcomed a child via surrogacy. The couple took to Instagram to share the news, through identical posts, tagging each other.

We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.

The couple's posts:

The two have talked about embracing parenthood in the past as well, with both of them sharing their desire to have a family.

Only recently, Priyanka, while promoting her film The Matrix 4, had shared in an interview with Vanity Fair that children are "a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens."

Of course, there was also the hint at parenthood that Priyanka served while roasting Nick Jonas during Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Naturally, their social media was flooded with wishes from family and friends, including Joe and Kevin Jonas, Priyanka's Jee Le Zara co-star Katrina Kaif, actor and author Kal Penn, and others - all clearly overjoyed at the news:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018, in a lavish affair in Jodhpur. Since then, the two have addressed unnecessary scrutiny of their relationship--from comments on the age gap to unfounded rumors about separation--with unparalleled grace and unabashed romance.