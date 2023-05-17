We’ve seen some weird and exciting celebrity crossovers on the internet. But it’s an altogether different feeling to witness our favourite people in the same frame – that’s what ‘blows up the internet’. And a recent viral picture did exactly that.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was seen with Zendaya and Anne Hathaway at Venice for the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery event. These women are among the most influential actresses in the world, and their picture together was, well, iconic. While Zendaya donned a black off-the-shoulder look, Priyanka Chopra wore a maroon co-ord set. Anne Hathaway, on the other hand, wore a gold and silver dress with a thigh slit.

Remember Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscar selfie from 2014? Yeah, we talked about THAT for an entire year. And clearly, this star-studded frame is the picture of the year. I cannot stress enough on how amazing Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway look – and then there’s a so much talent to be celebrated here.

Of course, the event was meant to promote the jewellery brand. And great accessories, really. But this picture… OMG! The internet agrees.

My favourites in a frame. I can’t. https://t.co/0Y2ejgKi2m — Anck-Su-Namun (@annaabdulmalik) May 17, 2023

Ugh my love for Priyanka, Anne, and Zendaya will never go away. https://t.co/YVIZfEADsh — 11-046 (@notkmskjn) May 17, 2023

Bravo Bulgari's teams congratulations for this amazing event. Thank you for bring Lalisa, Zendaya, Anne & Priyanka (we need to full GBA 4 team)

They're such princesses here — Rere³²⁷ (@0327ariesssss) May 17, 2023

Lisa, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka in the same place??? How are people surviving??? — Divendra Rai (@DivsIconic) May 17, 2023

Four of the most famous women in the world—#Blackpink's Lisa, #Zendaya , Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra—came together in Venice this evening to fête Bulgari's new collection. And they came decked out in exquisite diamonds from the jeweler and jaw-dropping dresses. pic.twitter.com/4uaksxy7sn — Masroor Ali Memon (@MasroorAliMemon) May 17, 2023

anyways here Priyanka anne and Zendaya three successful and beautiful women in one frame https://t.co/UNUT2J1Ipu pic.twitter.com/jDMkL6rySE — peony⁷ D-DAY|| semi ia (@ggukksbae) May 17, 2023

priyanka chopra and lisa and zendaya and anne hathaway. WHAT even — ashy's military wife era 🎬 #5_STAR (@nyeongnight) May 17, 2023

At least one HD pic of Lisa, Zendaya, Anne and Priyanka please!!! — Lalisa_DXB (@Lalalisa_DXB) May 17, 2023

Thank you, Bulgari, I guess.