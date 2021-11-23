The actress shared the first poster from her greatly anticipated movie, Matrix Resurrections, yesterday. The iconic movie will have its theatrical release on December 22, 2021.

However, netizens were more interested in knowing why the actor has dropped her surname from all her social media accounts.

The celebrated actor has ditched both her surnames, Chopra and Jonas, from her social media accounts. As she’s now going by only her first name, this even led to separation rumours with her husband, Nick Jonas.

According to reports, her mother rubbished all the separation rumours.

It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.

The absence of her surname caused a ruckus across social media and here’s how the netizens reacted:

It's funny how someone's surname can be a massive issue for other people.