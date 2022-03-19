It's the day after Holi and we're sleepy, hungover from bhaang and covered in shades of pink and blue - still. But, there's no denying that we all get a little filmy with the music and all the colour. I mean, I'm still playing Balam Pichkari in my head.
Not just us, even Bollywood gets all 'Bollywood' off-screen, and this year was no different.
Here's how our favourite actors celebrated Holi:
1. It's not like hum creepily stalk kar rhe the, but we're always obsessing over Vicky & Katrina, specifically on festivals.
2. PC's teaching LA a thing or two about being desi.
3. Love & Gulaal in the air.
4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham wali vibe.
5. Effects of Bhaang or just being filmy? Guess we'll never know.
6. Pankaj Tripathi & Mridula will always be 'goals'.
7. Looks like an epic 'Holi'-day!
8. How do celebs manage to look great with all the gulaal?
9. Itna filmy toh hum bhi nahi hue.
10. Dulquer Salmaan clearly had fun.
Bollywood does it in style.