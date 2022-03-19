It's the day after Holi and we're sleepy, hungover from bhaang and covered in shades of pink and blue - still. But, there's no denying that we all get a little filmy with the music and all the colour. I mean, I'm still playing Balam Pichkari in my head.

Not just us, even Bollywood gets all 'Bollywood' off-screen, and this year was no different.

Here's how our favourite actors celebrated Holi:

1. It's not like hum creepily stalk kar rhe the, but we're always obsessing over Vicky & Katrina, specifically on festivals.

2. PC's teaching LA a thing or two about being desi.

3. Love & Gulaal in the air.

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham wali vibe.

5. Effects of Bhaang or just being filmy? Guess we'll never know.

6. Pankaj Tripathi & Mridula will always be 'goals'.

7. Looks like an epic 'Holi'-day!

8. How do celebs manage to look great with all the gulaal?

9. Itna filmy toh hum bhi nahi hue.

10. Dulquer Salmaan clearly had fun.

Bollywood does it in style.