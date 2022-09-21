The beauty standards Bollywood holds are really hard to live up to. For years now, the obsession with flawless skin, perfect physique, perfect facial structure, fair skin, and slim bodies has not changed. To live up to the expectations or rather competition in the industry- many celebs have undergone cosmetic surgeries. While it is often a hush-hush conversation, here are a few Bollywood celebs who talked openly about it.

1. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful global icons in the film industry. She spoke openly about her cosmetic surgery in her book Unfinished memoir and how scary it got eventually.

I was having trouble breathing. This is a problem someone with asthma can’t ignore. I ended up seeing a doctor recommended by a family friend, who discovered a polyp in my nasal cavity that would need to be surgically removed. While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore.

2. Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan didn’t shy away from talking about her journey with cosmetic surgeries. Her take was honest, and she embraced the choices she made.

I think there is and there isn’t. There was a time I listened to the pressure. As far as my nose surgery goes, it’s a choice I made, even after my first film was done because my nose was broken. I didn’t like the way it felt. I didn’t like the way it looked. It was a personal choice. Nobody asked me to fix it. I’m happy to say this is my life, my face and yes, I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No. Am I against it? No. It’s just how I choose to live.

3. Anushka Sharma

Anushka was trolled on Twitter after her appearance in Koffee with Karan as people speculated that she underwent a lip job. The actor issued a statement and said:

I have nothing to hide. So when I spoke about my lip job, a lot of people called me brave for coming out. But I did what I had to (for my role in ‘Bombay Velvet’). I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t. I had to take ownership. I wanted fans to know that I’m human and not perfect. For a short while now I have been using a temporary lip-enhancing tool and that along with makeup techniques (I have learned over the years) is the reason why there might be a change in the appearance of my lips. I have by no means gone ‘under the knife or done any kind of ‘plastic surgery’ or undergone any intrusive procedure.

4. Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan had a distasteful experience with cosmetic surgeries. She candidly spoke about it and said:

I wanted to try the temporary lip augmentation procedure, which lasts for around 3 to 4 hours. But I didn’t like the way it looked at all at that point and so, the shoot of Khan Sisters had to be stalled, as I was in shock and wasn’t comfortable being captured on camera for that moment.

5. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa is known to promote yoga and a healthy lifestyle. The actor opened up about her cosmetic surgery in an old interview and said:

Yes, I got a nose job. What’s the big deal?

6. Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia was rumoured to have failed plastic surgery. The actor said the images were morphed. In an old interview, she spoke about self-love and how it should be a personal choice.

I dealt with it by laughing about it and when it blew up I posted a little bit on my Instagram about how people should be confident of who they are and not care about what other people think. You should not try and defend yourself, when you have not really done anything wrong. It does not affect me and I moved on from it very easily. It was a “personal choice” and no one should be shamed for it. It’s 2017 and we can’t judge anybody… They are entitled to do whatever they want to do with themselves. I might not want to do it, it is a personal choice.

