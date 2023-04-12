Citadel, the upcoming spy-thriller TV series, is touted to be quite an expensive show in the television history. Created by David Weil and the Russo Brothers, Citadel has been grabbing headlines regarding its production these days. Since its announcement in 2018, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden-starrer reportedly underwent expensive reshoots as half of the team exited the show due to creative differences.

Now, Citadel has allegedly become the second most expensive show of all time. We aren’t claiming this, media reports claim it.

Various Indian reports suggest that Priyanka and Richard’s Citadel has now surpassed the budget of $300 million after ‘massive reshoots’ and ‘tossing out bunch of material’. A few source close to the production claimed that the budget of the show has zoomed past the $300 million mark (nearly ₹2500 crore), the Indian Express reported, quoting the Hollywood Reporter.

After the development, the seven-episode series is now the second most expensive show of all time after The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Reportedly, the cost of LOTR Season 1 is at least $465 million.

According to an earlier report by the Hollywood Reporter, Citadel was initially budgeted at $160 million net. However, after the major changes, the cost of the production had ballooned up to $200 million last year.

Meanwhile, last month, the makers announced the second chapter of Citadel, before the release of its first season. The show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 28 this year.

