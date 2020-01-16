Director duo Raj and DK have served up some truly unique stories, with movies like Stree and Go Goa Gone, and the spy-thriller series, The Family Man.

And their next show appears to be right up the alley of shows that are uniquely amazing. Because Raj and DK are collaborating with Russo brothers for a multi-layer global franchise, Citadel.

The show, which is set to be 'an interconnected local language productions', will star actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden (of GoT fame) in the US edition.

The series will include local-language programs from Italy, India, and Mexico. Many people took to Twitter to share their excitement about the upcoming project.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra, along with husband Nick Jonas, is also working on producing a series on sangeet for Prime Video.

