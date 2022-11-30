By now, Bigg Boss 16 has become a show that offers lots of drama and entertainment to us. The contestants in the house stir epic fights, and we cannot help but stay glued to our screens. That said, a lot has happened in the history of Bigg Boss, including outrageous incidents and bizarre moments that are hard to forget.

We picked a list of the most problematic contestants in the BB house that were nothing but controversy’s favourite child in the show.

1. Imam Siddique

Imam Siddique was part of Bigg Boss season 6 and addressed himself as Mr. Entertainment of the house. His journey in the BB house was nothing short of a new drama every day. Imam gave everyone a hard time in the house with his behaviour and also performed a nude act. He made many false claims, including lending money to Salman and making stars out of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. He tried to gain the spotlight by shouting “time out” at Salman Khan and was soon thrown out of the house.

2. Swami Om

Swami Om was a contestant in Bigg Boss season 10. He made many misogynistic and problematic remarks in the BB house and managed to annoy everyone. In one of the problematic incidents, he threw his pee on the contestants. This derogatory behaviour led to him getting thrown out of the house.

3. Kamaal R Khan

KRK is among the most controversial contestants of the BB house. He would always indulge in abusing contestants and maintained bad behavior in the house. Once he lost his temper and threw a water bottle at Rohit Verma but it ended up hitting Shamita Shetty. This became a reason for his exit from the house.

4. Pooja Mishra

Pooja was part of Bigg Boss season 5. She always fought and abused other contestants and it looked like she was uncomfortable in the BB house. Pooja’s “talk to the hand” and “what is this behavior fight” gathered a lot of attention. However, she was soon eliminated from the house because of her bad temper.

I love how non-indian finding this iconic pooja mishra scene from biggboss and making it viral

Ya'll someone post dolly bindra scene pls (she's the queen of all) #BroomsforPooja pic.twitter.com/msfYtmEE8n — Sarah🌙 (@seokgcfk) March 29, 2019

5. Dolly Bindra

If you have watched this season, you know it’s hard to forget the egg fight between Manoj Tiwari and Dolly. The iconic “baap pe jana nhi” is still stuck in our heads. But Dolly was often slammed for her abusive language and short-tempered attitude and was thrown out of the house for this.

6. Priyanka Jagga

Priyanka wreaked havoc on the show with her abusive language with co-contestants. Throughout her journey, she made nasty comments and even misbehaved with the host of the show, Salman Khan. Following this, Salman Khan said ‘Leave My Home‘ and evicted her from the BB house.

7. Rakhi Sawant

We already know Rakhi is a crazy entertainer and a perfect candidate for the Bigg Boss house. She has been part of the show twice and has managed to irritate contestants in the house. Her battle with Rubina and Nikki was also called out by the janta.

8. Archana Gautam

Even though Archana is the most entertaining person in the house, we cannot ignore how problematic her behaviour can get. She was recently thrown out of the house for attacking Shiv physically but later was back as a wild card entry.