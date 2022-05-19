You know how it happens, right? You're watching a show or a movie, so gripping that you forget everything else around you, so engrossed in the story that when it ends you keep craving for more? You'd definitely understand if you are someone who is into psychological thrillers. So, if you have just finished a really good movie or show and want more, here is a small list of mindblowing psychological thrillers for your next movie night.

1. Fractured (2019)

Fractured is a 2019 thriller written by Alan B. McElroy and directed by Brad Anderson. The story revolves around a family driving cross-country and stopping at a highway rest area, where the daughter falls and breaks her arm. They rush to the hospital where the mother and daughter go for MRI, father, exhausted, falls asleep and when he wakes up, the hospital has no record or knowledge of his family ever being checked in.

2. Vertigo (1958)

Vertigo is a 1958 thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock. It is considered one of Hitchcock's most complex movies. It follows the story of an ex-police officer suffering from an intense fear of heights hired to prevent an old friend's wife from committing suicide, but all is not as it seems. It is an unpredictable and stylish classic you don't want to miss.

3. Behind Her Eyes (2021)

Behind Her Eyes is a Netflix series based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough and created by Steve Lightfoot. The show starts slow but once you get past the initial few episodes, it is a pretty interesting story. Irrespective of what you do, nothing can prepare you for the massive twist in the end.

4. The Sinner (2017)

The Sinner is a four-part series created by Derek Simonds. It follows Detective Harry Ambrose who investigates various atrocious murder cases and tries to analyse the reasons behind ordinary people committing heinous crimes.

5. Forgotten (2017)

Forgotten is a 2017 South Korean psychological thriller film directed and written by Jang Hang-jun. It follows the story of Jin-Seok whose brother gets abducted and returns seemingly a different man with no memory of the past 19 days, and Jin-Seok chases after the truth.

6. The Silence Of The Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs is a 1991 thriller directed by Jonathan Demme. It follows Clarice Starling, a rookie FBI agent who seeks help from Hannibal Lecter, a psychopathic serial killer and former psychiatrist, in order to apprehend another serial killer who has been claiming female victims. It won Oscars for Best Movie, Director, Actor, Actress and Screenplay.

7. Shutter Island (2010)



Shutter Island is a 2010 movie directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer and Mark Ruffalo. The story revolves around a US marshal assigned to investigate the disappearance of a patient who escaped from a hospital for the criminally insane.

Also Read | 50 Feel-Good Movies That’ll Leave You With A Smile On Your Face, Every Time You Watch Them