From a big amount of cash to even gold bars, we all have seen some unbelievable prizes being handed over to the winner. However, have you ever heard of bagging a ‘groom’ as a trophy?
No? Well, today is your lucky day.
A beauty contest for women in Punjab advertised that the winner of their contest, which was to be held on October 23, will get a chance to be hitched to a Canadian NRI groom as a “prize”.
As per reports, an FIR was lodged after posters of the contest went viral on social media. The posters also revealed a casteist bias as it said that the competition would be among “beautiful women (only for the general category)“.
Bathinda Police took to their social media handle and shared that there were “indecent words” written against women in the posters which were deemed objectionable.
As per a police official, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Indecent Representation of Women (Management) Act, 1986.
While some people joked about the matter, several others were enraged with the entire situation. Here’s what netizens think:
Seriously people, it’s 2022!