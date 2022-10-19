From a big amount of cash to even gold bars, we all have seen some unbelievable prizes being handed over to the winner. However, have you ever heard of bagging a ‘groom’ as a trophy?

No? Well, today is your lucky day.

A beauty contest for women in Punjab advertised that the winner of their contest, which was to be held on October 23, will get a chance to be hitched to a Canadian NRI groom as a “prize”.

As per reports, an FIR was lodged after posters of the contest went viral on social media. The posters also revealed a casteist bias as it said that the competition would be among “ beautiful women (only for the general category)“.

Bathinda Police took to their social media handle and shared that there were “indecent words” written against women in the posters which were deemed objectionable.

Objectionable posters were pasted in some parts of Bathinda city and were also circulating on #Socialmedia in which Indecent words were written against women. #YourSafetyOurPriority #ActionAgainstCrime pic.twitter.com/6Ti3jsMfaW — BATHINDA POLICE (@BathindaPolice) October 13, 2022

As per a police official, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Indecent Representation of Women (Management) Act, 1986.

Taking Swift action Bathinda Police registered FIR & action is being taken against the guilty persons.Violation of law will not be tolerated at any cost. — BATHINDA POLICE (@BathindaPolice) October 13, 2022

While some people joked about the matter, several others were enraged with the entire situation. Here’s what netizens think:

The contest should've been called a swayamvara. Not "look most beautiful and get a husband" kind of a competition. — जगच्छिष्यः प्रसादभक्तः (@jagachchhishya) October 14, 2022

Just Punjab things … And you will see alot of participants as well 🤣🤣 — k.s. (@immortalwarlo90) October 14, 2022

Yeah … those shows are horrible to watch … was it splitsvilla r something like that .. — Madhu (@MVenkatarayappa) October 14, 2022

90% people in Punjab have only 1 dream, CANAaaDAAAA main shift hone ka — Deep29 (@UTDONLY) October 14, 2022

Expensive matrimonial advt. — His Holiness St. Raj (@kianraj) October 14, 2022

Shame on them. No self respect? — Ravi73 (@Ravi7316) October 14, 2022

You can’t make this shit up! 🤦‍♂️ Seriously! I’d be curious to know how many entries they got https://t.co/mVB3vx20pk — Tegbir Brar (@dashmeshstud) October 14, 2022

Making a matrimonial poster after utilising 100% of brain. https://t.co/r9cjbWkc4A — ଟୋକା (@OdishaRaToka) October 14, 2022

Seriously people, it’s 2022!