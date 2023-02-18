Ever since the latest Netflix documentary on Yash Raj and Yash Raj films, The Romantics, started streaming there’s one thing people cannot wrap their heads around. It’s not regarding factual detail in the documentary but quite peculiarly, it is Uday Chopra’s accent.

Sequel to Pyaar Impossible featuring PC & Uday Chopra with their current accents.

Netflix, commission this. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) February 16, 2023

The conversation around Uday Chopra’s accent began when in the first few minutes of the first episode of The Romantics he asked the makers if he should do the interview in a British or an Indian accent. But later on, the actor went with neither and spoke in a different accent altogether which sparked quite a chatter on social media.

Uday Chopra's accent in The Romantics 😂 That's it. Thats the whole tweet. — Priyam Saha (@Priyamsahaha) February 14, 2023

why did you all lie uday chopra doesn't have an american or british accent in the romantics this shit is canadian — jungkook's boxing glove (@shrutithenaik) February 17, 2023

Coming to Naomi’s tweet, the tweet went viral and has fetched over 29K views and more than 400 likes. Here’s what people had to say about it.

Where did the accent come from. Last time I heard his voice was as that tapori character in Dhoom so this really surprised me! — Mohini Chaudhuri (@mohinic23) February 16, 2023

Dhoom 3 was back in 2013…he shifted to US after that…yaha hamare office colleagues 6 months US rotation me firangi accent me baat karne lagte hai Uday bhai toh 10 saal se hai US me 😁😆 — Diveshrewatkar (@Diveshrewatkar2) February 16, 2023

Yup and call it Pyaar semi-possible in that American accent — Subhrajyoti Sarkar (@thesarkaribaap) February 16, 2023

If not for anything else but for the amazing soundtrack https://t.co/ifuVvgCCPK — IMHO Hipster 🫂 (@Hipsterrrific) February 16, 2023

In all honesty, Uday Chopra subtly stole the show.