It is Day 10 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown and we are dead sure that by now you have exhausted all the movies in your watchlist. From internationally acclaimed Parasite to cheesy Love Aaj Kal 2, you have seen it all.

So, now if you are struggling to find good quality films, we have curated the best possible list for you. You know how there are high budget films, mainstream movies that you watch on big screens and how there are some independent artists who defy the norms to make films that they truly believe in. This list is all about the latter.

1. The Land of Steady Habits (2018)

This American drama about a dysfunctional family traces the story of a couple and their son as they all deal with tragic events in their personal lives which inevitably brings them close. Anders Hill, played by Ben Mendelsohn, is an ex-finance guy who is struggling to adapt to retired life and his divorce, while his son, Preston is a recovering addict whose sobriety is in limbo. This is the story of how Anders begins an uncharted, clumsy, and heartbreaking quest to reassemble the pieces of his fractured life. Click here to watch the film.

2. Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Dallas Buyers Club starring Matthew McConaughey looks at how the world failed the LGBTQIA+ community during the AIDS crisis. Ron Woodruff played by McConaughey, is diagnosed with AIDS during the ’80s when the disease was a huge taboo. Fighting the FDA, he smuggles in drugs to help those like him who are dealing with this disease. One of the best performances by Matthew McConaughey. Click here to watch the film.

3. MAA

This short film is a though-provoking tale on motherhood and teenage pregnancy. The film revolves around the mother of a 15-year-old girl and how she deals with her pregnancy, not in through a moral lense, but from a more empathetic and practical worldview. Click here to watch the film.

4. Moonlight

A tender, heartbreaking story of a young black man, Moonlight is an independent film that won an Oscar. The film shines a light on a black man’s journey of life, the pain and beauty of falling in love, sexuality and masculinity. One of the most beautiful films of the past few years and a must-watch. Click here to watch the film.

5. Daas Dev

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Daas Dev is a modern-day take on Devdas set in Uttar Pradesh, with Rahul Bhat, Richa Chadda and Aditi Rao Hydari in the main role. Dev is on a political journey to become the heir of a throne and even beats all his addictions for it, but when his lover Paro, challenges him on the grounds of politics, all hell breaks loose. Chandni, a fixer who does the dirty job for politicians, falls in love with Dev despite knowing that her love is unrequited. Click here to watch the film.

6. Call Me By Your Name

A 17-year-old Elio Perlman is spending the days with his family in their 17th-century villa in Italy in the summer of 1983 where he meets Oliver, a handsome doctoral student. In the middle of classic, old-time Italy charm, the two discover their desires for one another in the summer season that is going to change their lives forever. Click here to watch the film.

7. Tangerine

In this comedy-drama, a transgender prostitute, upon leaving jail, swears to teach her boyfriend/pimp a lesson he will never forget. If the plot of the film was not enough to grab your attention, maybe the fact that the film was entirely shot on an iPhone 5s, will be enough to do it. Click here to watch the film.

8. Village Rockstars

Village Rockstars follows the life of a 10-year-old Dunu who forms a rock band in a remote Assamese village and her wish to own a guitar. Made over three years, the film is a poignant example of Italian neorealism that paints an authentic picture of a small village. Lead by non-professional actors, the film was India’s official entry to Oscars in 2019. Click here to watch the film.

9. Before Sunrise

First in the trilogy series, Before Sunrise has a simple plotline. An American man while travelling across Europe meets a French woman and asks her to spend his last day and night in Europe with him. Throughout the film, the pair talks and walks across the streets of Europe which has eventually made them Hollywood’s most-loved romantic couple. Click here to watch the film.

10. Love, Sonia

The film delves into the life of an innocent, naive teenage girl, Sonia who gets caught up in the world of sex-trafficking in Mumbai when her debt-ridden father is forced to sell her sister Preeti into the business. With Freida Pinto, Anupam Kher, Demi Moore in leading roles, the film is an emotional rollercoaster due to its eerie similarity to real life. Click here to watch the film.

So, what are you waiting for? Go on and binge on this Indie films. We bet you’ll love them.