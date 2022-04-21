Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sparked widespread conversations with their wedding recently, but they are only the latest celebrity couple to do so.

Lawyer Arundhati Katju described India as a "marriage society", where one's social status and importance are determined by their marital status. Celebrity weddings have been the topic of media and public frenzy for decades, even if the celebrities wish to remain intimate.

Source: Fashion Lady

We are just as obsessed with the beautiful pictures, inside scoops and little details, like the cloud kaleeras.

Source: Filmfare

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding frenzy dies down, they are swarmed with interviews and "first looks" post-wedding. But, there are certain questions reserved for Alia alone. 

This is why we came up with certain questions we're sure the media will love to ask Mr. Ranbir Kapoor Bhatt (IYKYK):

1. “How has life changed after marriage?”

via GIPHY

2. “When will you have kids?”

via GIPHY

3. “Sir, will you be changing your surname now?”

via GIPHY

4. “Will you be allowed to work after marriage?”

via GIPHY

5. “Will your marriage affect the kind of films that will you will say yes to now?”

via GIPHY

6. “Now that you're married, people want to see the married Ranbir. What is he like at home?”

via GIPHY

7. “Sir, why dressed so plain as a new groom?”

via GIPHY

8. "How do you balance home life with your personal life?"

via GIPHY

9. “Does Alia allow you to do intimate scenes with other co-stars?”

via GIPHY

10. "Sir, did you understand the wedding rituals?"

via GIPHY

11. "What kind of food have you cooked for your father-in-law Mahesh sir, after marriage?"

via GIPHY

12. "Will you continue to do "bold" roles now?"

via GIPHY

Sadly, some of these questions have already been answered and commented upon by previous previous celebrity brides like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka SharmaSonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Kiera Knightly. No men, though, surprisingly. We wonder if Ranbir will quit acting to support Alia, or will he be critiqued for the age gap?