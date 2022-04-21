Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sparked widespread conversations with their wedding recently, but they are only the latest celebrity couple to do so.

Lawyer Arundhati Katju described India as a "marriage society", where one's social status and importance are determined by their marital status. Celebrity weddings have been the topic of media and public frenzy for decades, even if the celebrities wish to remain intimate.

We are just as obsessed with the beautiful pictures, inside scoops and little details, like the cloud kaleeras.

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding frenzy dies down, they are swarmed with interviews and "first looks" post-wedding. But, there are certain questions reserved for Alia alone.

This is why we came up with certain questions we're sure the media will love to ask Mr. Ranbir Kapoor Bhatt (IYKYK):

1. “How has life changed after marriage?”

2. “When will you have kids?”

3. “Sir, will you be changing your surname now?”

4. “Will you be allowed to work after marriage?”

5. “Will your marriage affect the kind of films that will you will say yes to now?”

6. “Now that you're married, people want to see the married Ranbir. What is he like at home?”

7. “Sir, why dressed so plain as a new groom?”

8. "How do you balance home life with your personal life?"

9. “Does Alia allow you to do intimate scenes with other co-stars?”

10. "Sir, did you understand the wedding rituals?"

11. "What kind of food have you cooked for your father-in-law Mahesh sir, after marriage?"

12. "Will you continue to do "bold" roles now?"

Sadly, some of these questions have already been answered and commented upon by previous previous celebrity brides like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Kiera Knightly. No men, though, surprisingly. We wonder if Ranbir will quit acting to support Alia, or will he be critiqued for the age gap?