We Double Dare You To Accurately Guess Whether These Popular Bollywood Songs Are Copied Or Not

From posters and plotlines to songs, Bollywood is known for blatantly copying almost everything from foreign movies. The 'art' of copying music and songs is not something new. Which is why, we have decided to test your filmy knowledge and see if you can differentiate between original and copied compositions.

Can you guess if the following desi songs are original or copied? Then take this quiz!

#1: Zara Sa (Jannat) Copied Not Copied

#2: Zaalima (Raees) Copied Not Copied

#3: Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe) Copied Not Copied

#4: Raatan Lambiyan (Shershaah) Copied Not Copied

#5: Koi Mil Gaya (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) Copied Not Copied

#6: Pal Pal (Lage Raho Munna Bhai) Copied Not Copied

#7: Saami Saami (Pushpa) Copied Not Copied

#8: Meri Jaan (Gangubai Kathiawadi) Copied Not Copied

#9: Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) Copied Not Copied

#10: Doobey (Gehraiyaan) Copied Not Copied

#11: Hare Krishna Hare Ram (Bhool Bhulaiyya) Copied Not Copied