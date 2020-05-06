Categories

Our channels

View all

QUIZ

Take This Quiz To Know Which 'Money Heist' Character You Are

Meenu Katariya

8 shares | 1291 views

After watching so much of Money Heist, we have all started secretly associating ourselves with the show's characters.

Take this quiz and find out which character you are.

1. What do people think about you at first?

2. What kind of a boss would you be?

3. Which is your spirit animal?

4. What superpower do you secretly want?

5. What was your role in school team projects?

6. Which is your favourite holiday destination?

7. Which is your favourite Indian snack?

8. Which of the following describes you during lockdown?

9. Which is your favourite alcoholic beverage?

10. What do you do at a party?

Result

Share your result
loading comments...
Top Picks For You