Take This Quiz To Know Which 'Money Heist' Character You Are

After watching so much of Money Heist, we have all started secretly associating ourselves with the show's characters.

Take this quiz and find out which character you are.

1. What do people think about you at first? Quiet Irritating Friendly Smart

2. What kind of a boss would you be? The perfectionist. One who gets their way by screaming. One who is liked by all. One who is paranoid about everyone else's motives.

3. Which is your spirit animal? Wolf Cat Dog Fox

4. What superpower do you secretly want? Immortality Mind control Super strength Invisibility

5. What was your role in school team projects? One who did all the work. One who'd take care of everyone's needs. One who'd fight for credits. One who'd tell secrets to other groups.

6. Which is your favourite holiday destination? Maldives Paris Philippines China

7. Which is your favourite Indian snack? Samosa Mathri Pani Puri Chips

8. Which of the following describes you during lockdown? Stays at home and binge watches Netflix. Gaadi leke poore sheher me ghumenge. Keeps an eye on who's going out and complains to police. Moves out only for essential work.

9. Which is your favourite alcoholic beverage? Beer LIIT Desi Tharra Scotch