Player 456 or 212? Take This Quiz To Find Out Which 'Squid Game' Character You Are

Since the time we have been binge watching Netflix's no. 1 show Squid Game, we can't stop thinking about what would we do if we were in their shoes.

We were almost a part of the game they were playing! Now it's time to find out which character of the show you are by taking this quiz

1. How would you possibly describe yourself? (Be honest, no one's watching) via GIPHY Revengeful and unforgiving. Intelligent and the best. Extrovert and caring Calm and brave

2. You are running late for an important meeting and on your way you come across an accident. What would you do? via GIPHY Take the patient to the hospital. Think that someone else would do the needful and head towards the office. Arrange a cab for the patient. Cry loudly for help and get some assistance for the patient.

3. How do you handle rejection? via GIPHY I'm disappointed but I try not to show it on my face. I'm too good to be rejected! It's their choice. Their loss.

4. What would you like your Squid Game uniform to be? via GIPHY I really liked the green gym wear they had, so would prefer the same. Anything comfortable enough to play the game well. Anything but with pockets! Something fancy coz why not?

5. Your group project turns out to be the best. What do you think is the reason? via GIPHY I literally made sure we win. The team! Our team chose the topic many wouldn't go for. Yay we won! I don't care about the reason.

6. What's your winning strategy? via GIPHY Manipulation No tactics, I'm good at everything! Stay calm and figure out a way. I don't know...?

7. Your town is under attack. How would you make sure you survive? via GIPHY Team up with the strongest group out there. Make sure people stick together in case of any emergency. I'll be well equipped. Can't really trust anyone. Protect myself first, in any situation.