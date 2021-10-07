Player 456 or 212? Take This Quiz To Find Out Which 'Squid Game' Character You Are

Since the time we have been binge watching Netflix's no. 1 show Squid Game, we can't stop thinking about what would we do if we were in their shoes.
We were almost a part of the game they were playing! Now it's time to find out which character of the show you are by taking this quiz
1. How would you possibly describe yourself? (Be honest, no one's watching)
2. You are running late for an important meeting and on your way you come across an accident. What would you do?
3. How do you handle rejection?
4. What would you like your Squid Game uniform to be?
5. Your group project turns out to be the best. What do you think is the reason?
6. What's your winning strategy?
7. Your town is under attack. How would you make sure you survive?
8. Congratulations, you've won the game. What are you gonna do with your prize money?
You know who you are. Now share the quiz with your friends too!
