Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, will soon be tying the wedding knot with his childhood friend, Radhika Merchant. The wedding countdown began last week with the ‘Lagan Lakhvanu’ ceremony, which marks the creation of the first invite in Gujarati weddings. Ahead of the grand wedding, three-day pre-wedding festivities are reportedly set to be held from March 1 at the Reliance Greens complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

As is the case with every event the Ambani family hosts, a host of influential guests from around the world will be arriving in Gujarat and gracing the pre-wedding celebrations. Here are 22 elites from the business and tech world who’re likely to attend the festivities –

1. Bill Gates – Founder of Microsoft

2. Mark Zuckerberg – CEO of Meta

3. Larry Fink – CEO of BlackRock

4. Bob Iger – CEO of Disney

5. Stephen A. Schwarzman – Chairman of Blackstone

6. Ivanka Trump – American Businesswoman & daughter of former US President Donald Trump

7. Ted Pick – CEO of Morgan Stanley

8. Brian Thomas Moynihan – Chairman of Bank of America

9. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber – CEO of ADNOC

10. Lynn Forester de Rothschild – Chair of E.L. Rothschild

11. Yuri Milner – Israeli Tech Investor

12. Shantanu Narayen – CEO of Adobe

13. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani – Prime Minister of Qatar

14. James Murdoch – CEO of Lupa Systems

15. Zhang Lei – Founder of Hillhouse Capital

16. Murray Auchincloss – CEO of BP

17. John Elkann – CEO of Exor

18. John Chambers – Former Chairperson & CEO of Cisco Systems

19. Bruce Flatt – CEO of Brookfield Asset Management

20. Carlos Slim – Mexican Business Magnate & Investor

21. Ray Dalio – Founder of Bridgewater Associates

22. Ajit Jain – Vice Chairperson of Insurance Operations, Berkshire Hathaway.

Anant and Radhika got formally engaged last year in Mumbai. Considering this is the last of Mukesh Ambani’s children to be married, we can expect the event to be magical, unlike anything we’ve ever witnessed.

