This is the season of weddings, and we all know how they can be a really extravagant affair. Speaking of extravagance, there is some uncanny fascination many have towards the Ambani family and their ultra-luxurious lifestyle. By now, we know there’s nothing that the Ambani family can’t not do.

Given wedding is in the air, we looked back at all of the Ambani family marriage pictures over the years:

1. Mukesh Ambani & Nita Dalal

Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani wedding pictures
IndiaTimes
Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani wedding pictures
India.com
Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani wedding pictures
Times of India
Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani wedding pictures
Twitter
Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani wedding pictures
Storypick

2. Anil Ambani & Tina Munim

Anil Ambani & Tina Munim pictures
HerZindagi
Anil Ambani & Tina Munim wedding pictures
HerZindagi
BollywoodShaadis
Anil Ambani & Tina Munim wedding pictures
BollywoodShaadis

3. Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal wedding pictures
Outlook India
Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal wedding pictures
Outlook India
Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal wedding pictures
Mid-Day
Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal wedding pictures
Outlook India
Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal wedding pictures
Mid-Day
Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal wedding pictures
Mid-Day

4. Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta

Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta wedding pictures
India Today
Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta wedding pictures
ZoomTV
Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta wedding pictures
IndiaToday
Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta wedding pictures

5. Jai Anmol Ambani & Khrisha Shah

Jai Anmol Ambani & Khrisha Shah pictures wedding
WeddingSutra
Jai Anmol Ambani Khrisha Shah pictures wedding
GQ India
Jai Anmol Ambani Khrisha Shah pictures wedding
TimesNow
Jai Anmol Ambani Khrisha Shah pictures wedding
IndiaTimes
Jai Anmol Ambani Khrisha Shah pictures wedding
GQ India

6. Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant

Please note these are engagement pictures. It is reported that the couple is likely to tie the knot between June-July next year.

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant engagement pics
Business Today
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant engagement pics
Deccan Herald
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant engagement pics
Abujanisandeepkhosla – Instagram
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant engagement pics
ShaadiWish
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant engagement pics
Vogue India

Well, naturally, some of these weddings have been REALLY expensive. But we didn’t expect anything otherwise, did we? By the way, here are 7 Most Expensive Weddings Of The Industrialists & Businessmen Of Our Country