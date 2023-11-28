This is the season of weddings, and we all know how they can be a really extravagant affair. Speaking of extravagance, there is some uncanny fascination many have towards the Ambani family and their ultra-luxurious lifestyle. By now, we know there’s nothing that the Ambani family can’t not do.

Given wedding is in the air, we looked back at all of the Ambani family marriage pictures over the years:

1. Mukesh Ambani & Nita Dalal

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Anil Ambani & Tina Munim

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Jai Anmol Ambani & Khrisha Shah

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant

Please note these are engagement pictures. It is reported that the couple is likely to tie the knot between June-July next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abujanisandeepkhosla – Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, naturally, some of these weddings have been REALLY expensive. But we didn’t expect anything otherwise, did we? By the way, here are 7 Most Expensive Weddings Of The Industrialists & Businessmen Of Our Country