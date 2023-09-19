The thing about our country is that you’ll get to witness some of the best kind of enthusiasm when it comes to weddings. Indians know what “Big Fat Weddings” are about. This is even more prominent among the the businessmen and industrialists of our country. Which is why we’ve curated a list of the most expensive weddings of the biggest business-people here. Take a look:

1. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal | ₹700 crores

I think we all remember these two getting married, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding took place at the at Altamount Toad residence, Antilia after two years of being together, in 2018.

Credit: Lifestyle Asia

2. Shristi Mittal and Gulraj Behl | ₹500 crores

Shristi Mittal, 26, got married to investment banker Gulraj Behl, 36 in Barcelona, in 2013. The wedding consisted of a performance by stars such as Kylie Minogue, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji.

Credit: IFORHER

3. Sushanto Roy and Seemanto Roy’s double wedding | ₹554 crores

Sahara’s chief Subrata Roy arranged a lavish wedding for his sons Sushanto Roy and Seemanto Roy in 2004. Sushanto Roy got married to Richa, the daughter of Lucknow-based Aamesh Ahuja. Whereas Seemanto Roy got married to actor Chandni Toor.

Credit: Pu Eble Rino

4. Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiani | ₹210 crore

Sonam Vaswani, daughter of Stallion Group’s Sunil Vaswani married Spain/Mumbai businessman Kamal Fabiani’s son Navin Fabiani in Vienna. Their wedding consisted of a performance by Bruno Mars and Sukhbir.

Credit: Wedding Sutra

5. Brahmani Reddy and Rajeev Reddy | ₹550 crore

Brahmani Reddy and Rajeev Reddy’s wedding was one of the most lavish weddings of 2016. It took place at Bengaluru Palace Grounds on 16th November and the venue was created to resemble the ruins of Hampi.

Credit: india Today

6. Lalit Tawar and Yogita Jaunapuria | ₹250 crore

From a 33 crore helicopter as a gift to the groom, to 3000 guests, Lalit Tawar and Yogita Jaunapuria’s wedding was an obviously huge affair.

Credit: PopXo

7. Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia | ₹240 crore

Vanisha Mittal, the daughter of steel tycoon and chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, Lakshmi Mittal got married to Amit Bhatia of Delhi. The two got married in Paris and, it was one of the most expensive weddings taking place at the time, in 2004.

Credit: Hello Travel

A whole other dimension.