In a clip that is being shared on social media, the host of the reality show Dance Deewane 3, Raghav Juyal, can be witnessed saying something incomprehensible that is 'supposed to be' Chinese.

He later goes on to say invite a young contestant from Assam, and tells the judges that while no one can understand the girl's Chinese, they can understand her dance.

It's 2021, but the #racist Indians still practicing "Chinese" "momo" "ching chong" #racism as a comic element on their national television with their #bollywood celebs applauding it. The racist host @TheRaghav_Juyal introducing Gunjan Sinha from Assam in a show on @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/qcPsgiWfXg — C. Thounaojam (@manaobi101) November 15, 2021

It's unreal that this racist bit was first written, then performed, then edited, and aired on television. Even the judges seem to be playing along as not a single one of them expresses displeasure over it or protests even a little.

The incident has been getting a lot of letigimate criticism online and here are some of the reactions.

"Momo", "chowmein" in a hideous accent while talking about #NorthEastIndia is supposed to be funny for @TheRaghav_Juyal, and judges like @MadhuriDixit, @remodsouza look on. On @ColorsTV that recently had a show on how a Sikkimese girl faces racism in Mumbai. Disgraceful. https://t.co/5qLQUjeW7H — উৎপল বৰপূজাৰী Utpal Borpujari (@UtpalBorpujari) November 15, 2021

Appalled by this blatant racism, that too on national television. @TheRaghav_Juyal and @ColorsTV should apologise. https://t.co/gvFNcN1lQk — Angellica Aribam (@AngellicAribam) November 15, 2021

N that's how racism has become a casual in our country @TheRaghav_Juyal correct your mistake n apologize when you have time I hope all the people there realize that it's not something to joke about that too on National television https://t.co/ZDpFO1EnND — Sanaaa⁷| R worded era (@thesevenwings07) November 15, 2021

Who is this appallingly racist @TheRaghav_Juyal @ColorsTV ?? How was his script allowed to be enacted ? @MadhuriDixit do you condone this racist anchor too ? No wonder NE prefers Korean and Chinese drama to Bollywood Hindi content. Disgusting morons ! https://t.co/8hKqPrysvf — Dimpy Koch (@DimpyKoch) November 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Raghav Juyal has released a video giving an "explanation". He says that when asked about her hobbies, Gunjan said she can talk in Chinese. And from that point on, this became a joke.

Well if she has an interest in the Chinese language, that's good for her, but to make a 'funny' bit out of it in the way they did on the show is still wrong.

Endlessly problematic.