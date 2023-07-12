Raghubir Yadav, who entered showbiz with Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne (1988), is best known for his role in Chacha Chaudhary, a 2002 TV series. The veteran actor has also worked in films like Salaam Bombay, Lagaan, and Firaaq, including his famous web series, Panchayat. Raghubir Yadav, who has studied at the National School of Drama, is truly an institution of acting. His illustrious work over several decades speaks volumes about his contribution to the worlds of the arts and entertainment.

A still from Panchayat. Source: Amazon Prime Video

A video of Raghubir Yadav talking about his perspective of struggles has caught our attention on Twitter. And it will definitely motivate you to embrace your hardships in life.

Bollywood Direct (@Bollywoodirect) posted the clip, originally shared by @actorprepares, in which the veteran actor can be seen talking about embracing struggles for self-improvement. Going by the video, it seems that Raghubir Yadav was speaking to an audience. “Zindagi mein koi struggle nahin hai…Aap kuch karenge nahin toh aap kahin pahuch hi nahin sakte. Toh karne ko kuch seekhne ko aap struggle keh rahe hain, mujhe toh beymaani lagti hai,” the Panchayat actor says in the video.

“Aap maza lena seekh lijiye zara sa, takleefon ka mazaa…Aapke andar kahan kya takleef ho rahi hai wo senses ko pehchaniye, wahi hamara pesha hai, wahi hamare kaam aata hai,” Yadav adds.

Watch the full video here:

#RaghubirYadav’s perspective on struggle unveils a profound truth. It’s not just about facing obstacles, but about embracing them as stepping stones to self-improvement.



Embrace the crucible of struggle to refine yourself and uncover your true strength. Let’s navigate life’s… pic.twitter.com/9EKqy6PrGn — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) July 11, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

The genius of Raghubir Yadav. Profound words of wisdom https://t.co/RwrUf0xtIX — primosome (@primosome) July 12, 2023

So true.. and what a brilliant perspective of looking at difficult times for an actor!! https://t.co/A8rA2mvsHr — W. VIVEKANAND (@ARIEAN16) July 12, 2023

Survival in one video 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/eRlwMd8F9s — Punnu🏏 ( Don't wait for govt , help yourself) (@Gujju_Chhoro) July 11, 2023

Aap maza lena sikhiye zara sa taqlifon se….

Raghubir Yadav #Philosophy https://t.co/cRIKfRBpOr — Varun Sharma (@Varun12S) July 11, 2023

हमारा काम ही वही है भइया !! Self Torture. ♥️♥️



“Whisper words of wisdom – Let it be”. https://t.co/FsBg5VPN4N — Akshat Ajay Sharma (@AkshatAjay) July 11, 2023

